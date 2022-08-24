ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMU Planning To Launch Doctor of Ministry In Biblical Counseling

The Master’s University is launching its first ever doctoral program this fall – a Doctor of Ministry in Biblical Counseling. This program is built on the foundation of TMU’s Master of Arts in Biblical Counseling (MABC). First started in 1996, the University’s MABC program is one of the oldest running accredited graduate programs for biblical counseling in the world. The program has graduated hundreds of students and served as a template for the creation of similar programs at other Christian institutions.
At TMUS, we are for Christ and Scripture, and all employees are engaged in the exercise of ensuring the lordship of Christ, as revealed in the totality of Scripture, is implemented in everything we do. Please see the list below for the faculty and staff positions that are currently available at The Master’s University & Seminary. A basic description of each job and its requirements may be obtained by clicking on the corresponding job title.
95th Annual Commencement Exercises

Please note that this event is open only to those who are graduating, their ticketed guests, and TMU Administration, faculty and staff (with RSVP). 21726 Placerita Canyon Rd. See details regarding your graduation contract, graduation requirements, and diploma. Commencement Day Events. Commencement Practice. Department Photos. Faculty and Graduate Dinner. Line-Up...
