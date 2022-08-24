Read full article on original website
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts takes place this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is coming to Buffalo this weekend. The 21st annual festival is coming to Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry Street to St. James Place this Saturday and Sunday, bring art, culture and music. Local beer and food from around the world will be available at the festival.
There's no shortage of festivals this weekend in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have one more weekend until Labor Day weekend, so why not get out there and enjoy it!. There are plenty of festivals happening this weekend in Western New York. After two cancelled festivals because of COVID, the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts is back...
Get Ready For Free Family Fun At Sperry Park Unity Day In Buffalo
The 31st Annual Sperry Park Unity Day will be held this year on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bring the whole family out to enjoy music, games, activities for the kids, performances, free food, amusement rides, bounce houses and so much more! This is a day for the entire family to have fun!! Sperry Park is located behind Buffalo Public School #31 (166 Sherman St. - 226 Sherman St.). There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament! I highly recommend you bring the kids to Sperry Park Unity Day. There will be LOTS of activities for them and they will wear themselves out easily.
Egyptian Festival returns to North Tonawanda this weekend
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Egypt may be thousands of miles away, but this weekend you can get a taste of the country's ancient culture right in Western New York. On Friday, volunteers at St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church are preparing for the 13th annual Egyptian Festival.
Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
Changes for Peach Festival this year
It is back at Academy Park in Lewiston. The festival usually get around 40 thousand people. But a few changes to tell you about.
Buffalo Funk Festival is back
The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
Jemal buys 525 Main Street building and plans renovations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has bought his fifth Main Street property along the eastern side of the downtown’s 500 block. Jemal, through his Jemals Heiney LLC affiliate, paid $774,000 for the two-story, 7,800-square-foot building at 525 Main St., buying it from Vendome Theater Lofts LLC, according to an Aug. 25 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
Niagara County Peach Festival returns Sept. 8 - Sept. 11
The 64th annual Niagara County Peach Festival will run from September 8 to September 11 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston.
Buffalo barbers team up to give back to their community with back-to-school event
Travonte Jones and Daquane Mitchell have grown up cutting hair on Main Street in Buffalo’s University District. Now the two friends who each owns his own barbershop are coming together to show love to a community that has supported them from Day 1 with a back-to-school event Saturday. “We...
New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard
Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
Back 2 School: Where to go for free school supplies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Janice Ferguson is one of the volunteers at Ladies of Charity in Buffalo. For the past 20 years, she has spearheaded Catholic Charities backpack program out of the back of the thrift store on Broadway. Which involves a lot of packing. "it's just so rewarding," she...
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
