Seattle, WA

Maryland Man Charged With Money Laundering in Romance Scam

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.
WALDORF, MD
Deputy Elections Clerk in Colorado to Testify Against Boss

DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
MESA COUNTY, CO
West Virginia Coal Miner Died in Fall After Supply Car Hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at...
CADIZ, OH
Inmate Captured After Brief Escape From Mississippi Prison

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — An inmate was captured within hours of breaking out of a central Mississippi prison Thursday. The state Department of Corrections said a siren failed to sound to alert local residents of the escape. “We are very sorry because the local community is a valuable resource...
PEARL, MS

