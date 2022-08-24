ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys get game with rival Ragin' Cajuns

The Cowboys-Cajuns rivalry will be get a revival in 2025. According to a report by FBSchedules.com on Thursday, and confirmed by the American Press, McNeese State will travel to Cajun Field on Sept. 6, 2025. The programs last met in 2016 with Louisiana-Lafayette holding on for a 30-22 victory. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Judge orders LSU to pay nearly 500K to ex-football assistant James Cregg

LSU has been ordered by a judge to pay $492,945 to former assistant football coach James Cregg. The offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20 was fired after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. The sum awarded by the ruling of state district judge Wilson E. Field is the remaining balanced owed on the contract when Cregg was terminated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

brproud.com

Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane's Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Ladarius Green
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Jamborees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s preseason for high school football, as teams face off across the area in jamborees. Some games were canceled and we were unable to get scores on others. THURSDAY:. Northeast. Broadmoor. McKinley. Scotlandville (canceled) Liberty. Belaire (canceled) Helen Cox - 7 Istrouma - 0.
LSU Reveille

Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations

LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
BATON ROUGE, LA
