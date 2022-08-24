Read full article on original website
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing
LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane’s Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
McNeese to visit Lafayette for football series renewal in 2025
Division I football programs from southwest Louisiana with meet on the gridiron in 2025, FBSSchedules.com reports. The McNeese Cowboys will make the short trip to Lafayette to face the Ragin’ Cajuns that season. FBS Schedules obtained a copy of the football game contract with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from McNeese State University via a state public records request.
One More Chantz: Carencro's Chantz Ceaser's Recovery
On Oct. 22, 2021, against Brother Martin, the signal-caller tore his ACL, LCL, and dislocated his right knee. Ceaser had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.
Humidity, hospitality: Out-of-state students discuss LSU, what makes Louisiana different
Although most of LSU's student population is composed of students from Louisiana, the number of out-of-state students continues to grow each year. In 2021, out-of-state students made up 22% of the university's undergraduate class, according to the University Fall Facts for 2021. As the size of freshman classes at LSU...
Baton Rouge, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Baton Rouge. The Madison Preparatory football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. The Northeast High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Jamborees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s preseason for high school football, as teams face off across the area in jamborees. Some games were canceled and we were unable to get scores on others. THURSDAY:. Northeast. Broadmoor. McKinley. Scotlandville (canceled) Liberty. Belaire (canceled) Helen Cox - 7 Istrouma - 0.
Ahead of the games: 70th Annual Kiwanis Jamboree
KATC's Taylor Toole talks with Kiwanis Club of Lafayette and restaurant partner Raising Cane's on Congress ahead of the 70th Annual Kiwanis Jamboree which kicks off Thursday night.
The Most Louisiana Portion of the Luke Bryan Cajundome Show [Videos]
About halfway through Luke's set was one of my favorite portions of the evening.
Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations
LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
Local entrepreneur heads mentorship program on North side Lafayette
Since the founding of her business four years ago, Ebony Roberts has been learning the ups and downs of being your own boss.
Did you win? Winning ticket purchased in Baton Rouge worth $50,000 remains unclaimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone has a little over one month to collect $50,000 from the Louisiana Lottery. An unknown individual has a ticket worth that amount of money from a Louisiana Lottery Powerball drawing that took place on March 28. The Louisiana Lottery says that “the winning...
Latest forecast with Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton is live with a severe weather update.
Acadiana Man Gets Help From Luke Bryan's Crew After Blowout Near Cajundome
One local guy had a rough morning, but it was made better by some kind out-of-towners who just so happened to be on Luke Bryan's team.
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
Washington student walks through the dark to bus stop as school board communication issues continue
Communication issues between parents and the school board continue as a mother voices concern for the safety of her son during his morning walk to the bus in total darkness.
Brown Sugar Festival is back - happening in New Iberia on September 24
This year's return is set for September 24 on the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (also known as Hopkins Street) between Field and Roberson streets.
