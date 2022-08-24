ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Student Activities offers students many chances to get involved

The HFC Student Activities office welcomes all HFC students to the Fall 2022 semester. Add to your HFC experience by getting involved on campus and online. Join a student club, attend events, volunteer, and pursue your interests. “We are looking forward to a great fall semester with fun in-person and...
HFC alumna becomes president of Beaumont Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne

HFC alumna Kristine Donahue was recently named the President of Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne Hospitals for Beaumont Health. “I am honored to serve as president of these three hospital campuses,” said Donahue. As president of the three locations, Donahue is responsible for 3,400 employees, 600 physicians, and more than...
Learning Lab offers math skills review workshops Aug. 30-Sept. 1

The HFC Learning Lab will offer three math skills review workshops from Tuesday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 1. HFC mathematics instructor Dr. Rama Chidambaram will offer these workshops on Zoom. Review Workshops Calendar. There will be three workshops. The first workshop is “Factoring and Solving Polynomial, Rational, and Radical...
