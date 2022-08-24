Read full article on original website
Related
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New Jersey
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
New Jersey’s own Campbell’s Soup does the can-can for 125 years of condensed soup
New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup is celebrating a big birthday this month. They are celebrating the 125th birthday of condensed soup. Condensed soup was a big breakthrough in helping homemakers serve up a great meal. One can of condensed soup with water or milk added, depending on the soup, would yield 2 or 3 servings of soup as opposed to a single serving can of soup.
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
How was this delicious, sweet treat voted the best snack in NJ?
Food and Wine Magazine is almost always very accurate when it comes to choosing what’s best in each state, but this time, I’m questioning their decision on the best snack in New Jersey. The website published its “best snack in every state” list basing it on a few...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
This Delicious New Ice Cream Trend Is Taking New Jersey By Storm
When you think of ice cream, your mind usually goes one of two places; hard scoop or soft serve. That makes sense seeing how those are the two most popular types, of course if you want to mix it up there's always dippin' dots too. Last night, I tried ice...
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
Save Big with This New Jersey Grocery Store Opening Soon at the Jersey Shore
Did you know another ALDI was being built in Ocean County?. Locations for ALDI in Ocean County are Forked River, Toms River (Rt. 37), Manahawkin, and Brick. There are seven ALDI's in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. And, more to come. When I go to ALDI, I love their bakery department. The bread is so fresh and delicious. I have several friends that only get their lunch meat there and absolutely love it. I hear all the time when I say, "ALDI" - it's so fresh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Feast On Fresh Crab At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In New Jersey
Craving seafood, but don’t want to drive all the way down the shore? Head to Williamstown, where a little family-owned seafood shack is sitting right on the side of the Black Horse Pike. Big Daddy’s is a roadside restaurant that serves up some of the best fresh seafood in South Jersey. Stop in for seafood and soul food!
Did Danny DeVito just settle NJ’s pork roll vs. Taylor ham debate?
It’s an argument New Jerseyans can never quite settle: the Case of Taylor ham vs. Pork roll. North Jerseyans insist that the breakfast food is called “Taylor Ham.” South Jersey says the meat is “Pork Roll.” Central Jersey (yes, there IS one, that’s not what we’re debating right now!) as always, is a weird mix of both sides.
Today Explained: Death to the Spotted Lanternfly
New York and New Jersey have seen a major influx of Spotted Lanternflies this summer. These bugs are known to cause detrimental effects to agriculture, and experts are urging those who run into them to squish and kill them immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Medical Weed Dispensary in Bordentown NJ Might Start Selling Recreational Weed
New Jersey's 20th adult-use marijuana dispensary might be opening soon in Central Jersey!. Curaleaf in Bordentown, currently operating as a medical-only marijuana dispensary, is about to go before a state panel for approval to additionally start selling recreational marijuana, according to NJ.com. The location at 191 US-130, Bordentown, NJ, has...
Top 5 NJ wineries guaranteed to get you ready for fall
The sun is setting earlier these days and the heat is almost behind us. You can almost smell fall in the air on some nights/early mornings. Fall in New Jersey is my favorite season; apple picking, pumpkin everything, Halloween and the perfect weather. And one of my favorite things to...
Multiple riders hurt on Six Flags roller coaster, officials say
Multiple people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey on Thursday evening, officials said.
The NJEA Went Down to Georgia to Find Extremist Parent Because There Were None in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – We all know how the old song goes. The devil went down...
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/26
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 4 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. At the Shore.
Want to live at the mall? You soon will be able to at this one in New Jersey
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
N.J. reports 2,067 COVID cases, 8 death. 3 counties remain ‘high risk’ for transmission
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of “high risk” counties in the Garden State to three. Only Cape May, Atlantic and Mercer counties remain in the “high risk”...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0