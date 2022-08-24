Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. Hollenbeck
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
WSLS
Rivalry is alive and well with Parry McCluer and Rockbridge
LEXINGTON, Va. – This is always a big rivalry game, and Friday’s wasn’t short of a nail-biter. After a tough fought four quarters, the Wildcats took the W. Rockbridge County declares victory over Parry McCluer, 32-29.
Inside Nova
Brother, sister win state titles on same day
For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment. On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
watchstadium.com
#2 Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong | 2022 ACC Top 25 Returning Players
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong possesses all of the skills to excel as a signal caller in today’s college football world. Armstrong has great arm strength, can make all of the throws, displays exceptional decision making and can run the ball when needed to help the Wahoos win games on the football field. The 6’2″, 210 […]
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 1: Riverheads vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads and Waynesboro square off in week one of the 2022 season.
WHSV
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution. According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.
pagevalleynews.com
Ben’s 81st Birthday Bash includes ‘Daisy Duke’, car show and tribute to Waylon Jennings
LURAY — More than a half dozen musical acts will pay tribute to a country music legend this Saturday afternoon in Page County — including his son — in a special birthday event that includes food, a car show and the legendary “Daisy Duke.”. Recording artist...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
Where to eat, play and stay in Staunton, Virginia
About an hour away from the West Virginia border, Staunton, Virginia is a mountain town with lots to experience, from wine and cheese tasting to watching Shakespeare.Here's what to do, where to eat/drink, and where to stay. 🏨 Where to stay1. Cozy Country Home (Airbnb)Just 12 minutes from Staunton, this pool house in the country gives you the feeling of seclusion but is near all the cultural, culinary, and outdoor recreation amenities of the Shenandoah Valley.Features: Private pool, barbecue grill, free parking on site.Rate: $179+ per nightLocation: Swoope Photo: courtesy of Airbnb Photo: courtesy of Airbnb2. Gibson's WarehouseLocated in the...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
Augusta Free Press
‘Focus on good governance:’ Michele Edwards is running for Staunton City Council
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Michele Edwards is knocking on doors Thursday morning. She wants to get to know Staunton residents and their concerns. Edwards is running for one of three seats on Staunton City Council in November’s election. She grew...
WHSV
Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
rewind1051.com
Crash blamed on speed and alcohol
Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
cbs19news
Arrest made in connection with house fire in Lake Monticello community
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Palmyra is facing charges in connection with a house fire in the Lake Monticello community. The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Michael Joseph Taylor is facing several charges in connection with the Tuesday morning fire. Crews responded to the...
Augusta Free Press
Officials: Working fire alarms help Harrisonburg family escape structure fire
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Harrisonburg family was able to escape a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court last weekend after being alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to...
theriver953.com
VFW scam in Page County
The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
