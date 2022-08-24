ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massanutten, VA

Inside Nova

Brother, sister win state titles on same day

For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment. On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
WARRENTON, VA
watchstadium.com

#2 Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong | 2022 ACC Top 25 Returning Players

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong possesses all of the skills to excel as a signal caller in today’s college football world. Armstrong has great arm strength, can make all of the throws, displays exceptional decision making and can run the ball when needed to help the Wahoos win games on the football field. The 6’2″, 210 […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
City
Massanutten, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WHSV

Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution. According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.
STRASBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios DC

Where to eat, play and stay in Staunton, Virginia

About an hour away from the West Virginia border, Staunton, Virginia is a mountain town with lots to experience, from wine and cheese tasting to watching Shakespeare.Here's what to do, where to eat/drink, and where to stay. 🏨 Where to stay1. Cozy Country Home (Airbnb)Just 12 minutes from Staunton, this pool house in the country gives you the feeling of seclusion but is near all the cultural, culinary, and outdoor recreation amenities of the Shenandoah Valley.Features: Private pool, barbecue grill, free parking on site.Rate: $179+ per nightLocation: Swoope Photo: courtesy of Airbnb Photo: courtesy of Airbnb2. Gibson's WarehouseLocated in the...
STAUNTON, VA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
msn.com

This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Golf
Sports
WHSV

Driver charged after crash creates traffic mess in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A driver faces charges after a crash brought down power lines which ultimately created a traffic mess in Harrisonburg on Friday night. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks, a single-vehicle wreck around 5:45 p.m. led to the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Reservoir Street intersection. The crash created extensive delays and backups throughout the area.
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Crash blamed on speed and alcohol

Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VFW scam in Page County

The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
PAGE COUNTY, VA

