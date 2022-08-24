Read full article on original website
Aaron Turner
3d ago
since when did hiring somebody have to be based on their race. if the person's qualifications do not get them hired then forget it.
READ: Madison City Schools Strategic Plan approved
Madison City Schools is planning for the future after the Board of Education approved the district's five-year strategic plan Thursday night.
themadisonrecord.com
School board member resigns, city council to appoint replacement
The Madison City Board of Education bid goodbye to one of its board members tonight. Greg Hulsey, appointed in June 2019, is resigning for professional reasons that uprooted his family to Birmingham. The Madison City Council appoint a successor to fulfill the remainder of Hulsey’s five year term. Superintendent...
Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election
A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
Alabama officials react to Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness
Officials across the state of Alabama are reacting to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel some student debt for millions of Americans.
Huntsville City Council discusses arrest law change
On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council discussed allowing police officers to ticket people for misdemeanor violations rather than taking them to jail.
WAAY-TV
Oakwood University president reacts to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The financial burden of student loans is a heavy weight to carry. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden forgave $10,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers and $20,000 for students who went to school on Pell grants. Those promises apply to those who make less than $125,000 per year. For...
Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County making homeownership more easily attainable
DECATUR, Ala. — Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County makes homeownership possible for low-income households, offering affordable mortgage loans with 0% interest to purchase homes built or renovated by Habitat. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can pick up an application packet at our Habitat ReStore...
Huntsville police: Quirk in state law could mean more arrests and fewer summons
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
Huntsville Hospital Emergency Department Director says overdose levels are a “true crisis”
The director of Huntsville Hospital's Emergency Department says the facility is seeing an increase in people who have overdosed.
Is affordable housing in Huntsville on the brink of becoming unobtainable amidst city's rapid growth?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "What I am noticing is that with that influx and the fact that Madison County is one of the higher area, median incomes in the state, it's bringing a situation where it's leaving a lot of our low to very low to moderate income families squeezed out of the housing market.", says Sherry McFerrin, who is the Housing Director for the Family Services Center in Huntsville.
WAFF
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Huntsville police urge drivers near Morris Elementary, Middle schools to use alternate routes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, AL – School is back in session, and if your commute takes you through school zones, a simple detour could shave minutes from your drive. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is working to ease traffic near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. Drivers who currently travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 are encouraged to use exit 17A for Jordan Lane as an alternate route during school drop-off hours of 7:15-8:05 a.m. and pick-up hours of 2:20-3:30 p.m.
Lauderdale County Jail makes changes following Casey White escape
Nearly four months after an escape from the Lauderdale County Jail led to a nationwide manhunt, new policies have been put in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.
WAFF
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
Unzipped: Athens, 35611
ATHENS, Ala. — As we dive into unzipping the 35611, let's start at the beginning, which in the case of Limestone County goes waaaaay back to before Alabama was a state. The city of Athens maintains an archive of Limestone County history, and Rebekah Davis knows pretty much every thing there is to know about the area. "Well, Athens and Limestone County are older than the state of Alabama. they were established in 1818 and people started moving here even earlier on, like in the early 1800s.
Springer files motion for Kimberly Drake’s phone records to be preserved
Another week led to new developments in a court case that has caught countywide attention, where a family feud has made it’s way into the headlines. Earlier this month, Stewart Springer filed for a restraining order against his sister-in-law, Kimberly Drake, alleging that she had sent threatening messages while his family visited Cullman. Drake’s husband, Tommy Drake, said in a statement to Cullman Daily that they denied having sent messages of any kind to Springer. The messages released by Stewart Springer are shown below.
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Limestone Correctional Facility
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
Struggling to pay your utility bill? Resources are available to help.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — High gas prices and food costs are not the only things that have seen an increase, some people are struggling to pay their utility bills on time. Huntsville Utilities and Community Action Partnership of North Alabama say they are willing to help those who need it.
Lawsuit seeks to stop ‘luxury housing’ development in Huntsville
A group of Huntsville residents sued the city and a real estate developer this week in an effort to stop a planned subdivision on Monte Sano that received pushback before getting approval from the city. The proposed subdivision violates city zoning, subdivision and traffic ordinances, the lawsuit filed Monday said....
