Islip, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

With overdevelopment a hot topic, new temple proposed

A proposal to build a Sephardic synagogue across the street from Hewlett High School ignited roughly one hour of public comment with mixed reactions to the proposed shul at a Aug. 17 Town of Hempstead Board of Appeals hearing. The temple, called The Sephardic Congregation of Hewlett, has been operating...
HEWLETT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Five Towns registers its anger on overdevelopment

Angered by what they consider to be too much proposed development in the Five Towns, roughly 500 area residents voiced their opposition to the projects and emphasized the need to improve Route 878, also known as the Nassau Expressway, at a meeting at the Lawrence Yacht & Country Club on Aug. 16.
LAWRENCE, NY
longisland.com

Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
FREEPORT, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location

Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
SMITHTOWN, NY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Suffolk County schools step up safety after recent mass shootings

Suffolk County schools step up safety after recent mass shootings. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Gelato shop was front for mob, attorneys say

Business in Lynbrook continues to thrive despite recent reports of a mafia-run illegal gambling ring operating out of the Gran Caffe Gelateria. The U.S. Attorney’s office charged nine associates of the Genovese and Bonnano crime families with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and other related offenses.
LYNBROOK, NY
HuntingtonNow

10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!

Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
SMITHTOWN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Applications for first recreational marijuana dispensary licenses now being accepted; Long Island set to receive 20 licenses

The first application for licenses to sell recreational marijuana opened yesterday. Only 20 licenses will be distributed on Long Island, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management. The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license is available to businesses majority owned and run by “justice involved” individuals, or people convicted of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Help Wanted in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

The Fort Hamilton Army Base has many open positions! These jobs are posted on usajobs.gov: a Child and Youth (CYS) program assistant, CYS supervisory program specialist, lead CYS program assistant, CYS program associate homework lab, supervisory caterer, recreation aid, food and beverage attendant, bartender, custodial worker, a cook, criminal investigator, operations assistant, equal employment specialist, security assistant, interdisciplinary (regulatory workload program manager), operations assistant, and human resources specialist. Also, the Commissary is hiring for a meat-cutting worker and produce department manager.
BROOKLYN, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Setauket store this month. Two women allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart, located at 3990 Nesconset Highway on August...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

What’s the point of updating the comp plan if runaway massive development can continue while the plan is being written?

The Town Board at a recent work session heard presentations from three firms seeking the contract to complete the update to the town’s outdated 2003 Comprehensive Plan. The town recently fired AKRF—the consultants who had been unsuccessfully working on the update for the last two years. Take the time to look around Riverhead and you will see it is in desperate need of responsible planning. We need completion of the comp plan update before any more development occurs.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Progressive Rail Roading

MTA LIRR opens rebuilt overpass at Huntington Station

MTA Long Island Rail Road has opened a rebuilt overpass near its train station in Huntington, New York. The new overpass is fully enclosed with glass-panel walls and features brighter LED lighting and CCTV security cameras. The old overpass was demolished and removed to accommodate the new structure, including stairs, landings and connecting bridges to parking garages, MTA LIRR officials said in a press release.
HUNTINGTON, NY

