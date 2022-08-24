ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’

A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election

A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
Springer files motion for Kimberly Drake’s phone records to be preserved

Another week led to new developments in a court case that has caught countywide attention, where a family feud has made it’s way into the headlines. Earlier this month, Stewart Springer filed for a restraining order against his sister-in-law, Kimberly Drake, alleging that she had sent threatening messages while his family visited Cullman. Drake’s husband, Tommy Drake, said in a statement to Cullman Daily that they denied having sent messages of any kind to Springer. The messages released by Stewart Springer are shown below.
FBI raid in Falkville

Sources shared that an FBI raid occurred in Falkville this morning allegedly in connection to previous protests/riots that occurred in Washington.  Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said FBI agents are still on location but didn’t currently have more information to provide.   Witnesses shared that one person has been arrested in connection to the raid.    This article will be updated. 
School board member resigns, city council to appoint replacement

The Madison City Board of Education bid goodbye to one of its board members tonight. Greg Hulsey, appointed in June 2019, is resigning for professional reasons that uprooted his family to Birmingham. The Madison City Council appoint a successor to fulfill the remainder of Hulsey’s five year term. Superintendent...
FBI investigation at Falkville home

Falkville man accused of Jan. 6 Capitol riot violence tells WAAY 31 he's a good man. Bobby Wayne Russell's home was searched early Wednesday morning by the FBI. He was taken into custody, but returned home by Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.
North Alabama teacher charged with groping student

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Huntsville man who murdered NASA retiree sentenced to death

Warren Hardy, the man convicted of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016, has been sentenced to death. A judge handed down the sentence Thursday morning. A jury found Hardy guilty of murder in April. The death sentence is for a capital murder charge. He also was sentenced to 99...
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
