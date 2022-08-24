Read full article on original website
Alabama officials react to Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness
Officials across the state of Alabama are reacting to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel some student debt for millions of Americans.
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election
A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
Falkville man accused of Jan. 6 Capitol riot violence tells WAAY 31 he's a good man
A Falkville man has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. WAAY 31 was at his house Wednesday when he returned. Bobby Wayne Russell said his attorney told him not to answer any questions, but he did tell WAAY 31 he believed he was a good man and not a violent criminal.
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of ex-Huntsville officer William Darby talks trial, appeal in 1st local TV interview
A decision from Alabama's court of criminal appeals in William Ben Darby's murder conviction could come at any time. In her first local TV interview, his biggest supporter, his wife Keelin Darby, spoke with WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel about the case as she continues to stand by her husband, hopeful his murder conviction will be overturned.
Springer files motion for Kimberly Drake’s phone records to be preserved
Another week led to new developments in a court case that has caught countywide attention, where a family feud has made it’s way into the headlines. Earlier this month, Stewart Springer filed for a restraining order against his sister-in-law, Kimberly Drake, alleging that she had sent threatening messages while his family visited Cullman. Drake’s husband, Tommy Drake, said in a statement to Cullman Daily that they denied having sent messages of any kind to Springer. The messages released by Stewart Springer are shown below.
Oakwood University president reacts to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The financial burden of student loans is a heavy weight to carry. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden forgave $10,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers and $20,000 for students who went to school on Pell grants. Those promises apply to those who make less than $125,000 per year. For...
Huntsville City Council discusses arrest law change
On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council discussed allowing police officers to ticket people for misdemeanor violations rather than taking them to jail.
FBI raid in Falkville
Sources shared that an FBI raid occurred in Falkville this morning allegedly in connection to previous protests/riots that occurred in Washington. Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said FBI agents are still on location but didn’t currently have more information to provide. Witnesses shared that one person has been arrested in connection to the raid. This article will be updated.
'Rainbow fentanyl' targets younger people with candy-like look, concerning Alabama law enforcement
There's growing concern over "rainbow fentanyl" as large amounts of the colorful pills are being seized. "It's scary. It's really scary," said Brent Patterson, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Rainbow fentanyl has not made its way to Alabama yet, but law enforcement here said it's inevitable.
School board member resigns, city council to appoint replacement
The Madison City Board of Education bid goodbye to one of its board members tonight. Greg Hulsey, appointed in June 2019, is resigning for professional reasons that uprooted his family to Birmingham. The Madison City Council appoint a successor to fulfill the remainder of Hulsey’s five year term. Superintendent...
FBI investigation at Falkville home
Falkville man accused of Jan. 6 Capitol riot violence tells WAAY 31 he's a good man. Bobby Wayne Russell's home was searched early Wednesday morning by the FBI. He was taken into custody, but returned home by Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.
North Alabama teacher charged with groping student
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Huntsville man who murdered NASA retiree sentenced to death
Warren Hardy, the man convicted of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016, has been sentenced to death. A judge handed down the sentence Thursday morning. A jury found Hardy guilty of murder in April. The death sentence is for a capital murder charge. He also was sentenced to 99...
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Alabama prison
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
Huntsville police: Quirk in state law could mean more arrests and fewer summons
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy Bishop
Seth Bishop Anderson(Photo: Anderson family) A Huntsville, Alabama, grand jury has indicted Vincent Harmon on a manslaughter charge for the April 18, 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Seth Bishop Anderson. Anderson was the son of Huntsville mass murderer, Amy Bishop.
Warren Hardy sentencing, hearing for new trial set
A hearing will be held Thursday morning for a man convicted of capital murder, not just for his sentencing, but also a motion for a new trial, court records show.
