Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Amerigo bringing new Italian dining option to Huntsville

A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville. Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW. This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. You can see the full menu here, but first check out...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opening in Albertville

A new family sports pub is coming to Albertville. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opens Monday at 9438 US Highway 431. It’s owned by Albertville residents Caitlin Nelms and Woody and Jane Brothers. The restaurant offers everything from nachos and pickle chips to steak garlic melts and fish...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Athens, 35611

ATHENS, Ala. — As we dive into unzipping the 35611, let's start at the beginning, which in the case of Limestone County goes waaaaay back to before Alabama was a state. The city of Athens maintains an archive of Limestone County history, and Rebekah Davis knows pretty much every thing there is to know about the area. "Well, Athens and Limestone County are older than the state of Alabama. they were established in 1818 and people started moving here even earlier on, like in the early 1800s.
ATHENS, AL
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Huntsville, Alabama on Petfinder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Inside Indiana Business

ekō Solutions acquires Alabama fabrication company

A subsidiary of Fishers-based Land Betterment Corp. is adding to its portfolio. ekō Solutions, which manufactures sustainable homes out of upcycled shipping containers for temporary disaster relief or permanent housing, has acquired CSI Equipment Sales LLC in Alabama in an all-stock deal valued at $6 million. CSI provides specialized...
DECATUR, AL
tvliving.com

Fall Home and Garden Show: The latest in home design and building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fall is coming and as the seasons change, so do the trends. If you’re looking to make some upgrades your house and you’re consumed by HGTV and Pinterest projects, put down the phone and grab some tickets to the Fall Home and Garden Show happening in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
msn.com

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Paul Shannon Boodoian, 71 of Gulf Shores, is being charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash into a house on Big Cove on August 19.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report

Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
DECATUR, AL

