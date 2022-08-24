Read full article on original website
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Papa Dubi’s Restaurant hosts End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil
Three brothers turn co-owners have a cajun feast boiling up in Marshall County this weekend.
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
Amerigo bringing new Italian dining option to Huntsville
A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville. Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW. This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. You can see the full menu here, but first check out...
Krispy Kreme launches new out of this world donut flavor!
With the launch of the Artemis One SLS finally around the corner, Krispy Kreme will offer a new, extremely limited Artemis Moon Doughnut!
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opening in Albertville
A new family sports pub is coming to Albertville. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opens Monday at 9438 US Highway 431. It’s owned by Albertville residents Caitlin Nelms and Woody and Jane Brothers. The restaurant offers everything from nachos and pickle chips to steak garlic melts and fish...
Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
Unzipped: Athens, 35611
ATHENS, Ala. — As we dive into unzipping the 35611, let's start at the beginning, which in the case of Limestone County goes waaaaay back to before Alabama was a state. The city of Athens maintains an archive of Limestone County history, and Rebekah Davis knows pretty much every thing there is to know about the area. "Well, Athens and Limestone County are older than the state of Alabama. they were established in 1818 and people started moving here even earlier on, like in the early 1800s.
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’
A real estate developer in Huntsville, AL has proposed an exciting idea: erect a 22-story building that connects to the future suspension cable bridge, unofficially known as 'skybridge'.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Huntsville, Alabama on Petfinder.
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
Alabama Original: Therapy horses help children, adults develop
We all know the good work that therapy dogs to to help people. Now therapy horses are making a run at it in North Alabama. Step by Step Therapeutic Horseback Riding is a farm in New Market designed to help children and adults with or without disabilities grow and develop.
Huntsville Ghost Walk offering a spooky glimpse into the past in September and October
HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Fall is almost here, and many Halloween celebrations are getting ready to begin, including a tradition in Huntsville that has been going on for 14 years. The Huntsville Ghost Walk begins September 2nd. The Huntsville Ghost Walk features three different tours, the Old Town Historic...
ekō Solutions acquires Alabama fabrication company
A subsidiary of Fishers-based Land Betterment Corp. is adding to its portfolio. ekō Solutions, which manufactures sustainable homes out of upcycled shipping containers for temporary disaster relief or permanent housing, has acquired CSI Equipment Sales LLC in Alabama in an all-stock deal valued at $6 million. CSI provides specialized...
Fall Home and Garden Show: The latest in home design and building
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fall is coming and as the seasons change, so do the trends. If you’re looking to make some upgrades your house and you’re consumed by HGTV and Pinterest projects, put down the phone and grab some tickets to the Fall Home and Garden Show happening in Huntsville.
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
Train stalls, blocks traffic in Huntsville
A train stalled in Huntsville on Thursday night, blocking three intersections in the city.
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Paul Shannon Boodoian, 71 of Gulf Shores, is being charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash into a house on Big Cove on August 19.
Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report
Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
