San Diego, CA

Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego

If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Benefit Concert with Jason Mraz

Play it Forward Fundraiser Featuring Jason Mraz –You are invited to join us for an amazing concert event featuring Jason Mraz. This event is taking place at the Belly Up Tavern to support the Museum of Making Music and other signature music programs of the NAMM Foundation. Sunday, October 16, 20225:30 PM – Sponsor Reception 6:00 PM – Doors Open 7:15 PM – Event Starts.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
Del Mar, CA
California Entertainment
Del Mar, CA
San Francisco, CA
Doug Downing Changes Direction, Leaves FOX 5 San Diego

Two-time Emmy-award winning Executive Producer at FOX 5 San Diego (KSWB-TV) – “Wrapped up 7.5 amazing years at FOX 5 San Diego today. On to the next adventure as Director of Communications for Rancho Coastal Humane Society next week.”. Author: Jason Remington. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas

The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
ENCINITAS, CA
More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Jerry Garcia
Living Room Lecture: CA's Northern Channel Islands, Vegan Pop-Up: Local Eats, Henna, Live Music, Nite Lapse Record Release

Living Room Lecture: CA’s Northern Channel Islands. San Diego Archaeological Center presents California’s Northern Channel Islands, sometimes called the American Galápagos. Tourists can view glimpses of California prior to modern development, as ecosystems developed in virtual isolation for tens of thousands of years. Ticket purchases of $45 and over will receive a signed hardcover edition of Islands Through Time: A Human and Ecological History of the Northern Channel Islands by Todd J. Braje.
SAN DIEGO, CA
October where art thou?

As I continue to slog my way through the dog days of summer, I lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. The hills are October and the help is the start of the Jacobs Masterworks Series at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Place. 200...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Carlsbad history at St. Michael's By-the-Sea.

The fascinating history of Carlsbad includes its very first church, St. Michael’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, built in 1894. St. Michael’s By-the-Sea is located on Carlsbad Boulevard at Christiansen Way, a block south of Magee Park. During a recent adventure in San Diego’s North County, I walked around the...
CARLSBAD, CA
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego

If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Is Eating Out in San Diego Cheaper Than Eating at Home? It Could Be

Everything seems more expensive these days -- and it is. Inflation is still up in San Diego, but not as much as it was during the first half of the year. Claudia Ruiz has served food at the Encinitas Café for four years. These days, Ruiz is seeing an uptick in visitors who are trying to save money.
SAN DIEGO, CA

