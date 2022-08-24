Read full article on original website
The Red Chickz Gearing Up for San Diego Expansion
The TikTok Famous Brand Has Plans for Three Locations to Start
msn.com
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation'
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Fans headed to Thomas Rhett’s Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage. The “Life Changes” singer took to Twitter around...
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
thevistapress.com
Benefit Concert with Jason Mraz
Play it Forward Fundraiser Featuring Jason Mraz –You are invited to join us for an amazing concert event featuring Jason Mraz. This event is taking place at the Belly Up Tavern to support the Museum of Making Music and other signature music programs of the NAMM Foundation. Sunday, October 16, 20225:30 PM – Sponsor Reception 6:00 PM – Doors Open 7:15 PM – Event Starts.
pugetsound.media
Doug Downing Changes Direction, Leaves FOX 5 San Diego
Two-time Emmy-award winning Executive Producer at FOX 5 San Diego (KSWB-TV) – “Wrapped up 7.5 amazing years at FOX 5 San Diego today. On to the next adventure as Director of Communications for Rancho Coastal Humane Society next week.”. Author: Jason Remington. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
delmartimes.net
43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas
The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do from Aug. 25-28
Even though we're reaching the end of Summer, concerts, beer, and fun in the streets can still be found across San Diego County this weekend.
NBC San Diego
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
San Diego weekly Reader
Living Room Lecture: CA’s Northern Channel Islands, Vegan Pop-Up: Local Eats, Henna, Live Music, Nite Lapse Record Release
Living Room Lecture: CA’s Northern Channel Islands. San Diego Archaeological Center presents California’s Northern Channel Islands, sometimes called the American Galápagos. Tourists can view glimpses of California prior to modern development, as ecosystems developed in virtual isolation for tens of thousands of years. Ticket purchases of $45 and over will receive a signed hardcover edition of Islands Through Time: A Human and Ecological History of the Northern Channel Islands by Todd J. Braje.
San Diego weekly Reader
October where art thou?
As I continue to slog my way through the dog days of summer, I lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. The hills are October and the help is the start of the Jacobs Masterworks Series at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Place. 200...
KPBS
Catholic leader sends San Diegans message on eve of Cardinalship
It’s the eve before one of the biggest days of Bishop Robert McElroy’s life — the day Pope Francis will officially make him a Cardinal. During Saturday's ceremony, he will trade in his amaranth hat for a red one, a symbol that he is willing to lay down his life for the church.
coolsandiegosights.com
Carlsbad history at St. Michael’s By-the-Sea.
The fascinating history of Carlsbad includes its very first church, St. Michael’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, built in 1894. St. Michael’s By-the-Sea is located on Carlsbad Boulevard at Christiansen Way, a block south of Magee Park. During a recent adventure in San Diego’s North County, I walked around the...
Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern
SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed. The altercation took place on August 13th. A male surfer got into an argument with other surfers in...
NBC San Diego
What 11 Cancelled Cruises Mean for San Diego
If you went on vacation this summer, you might have noticed some staffing shortages. The travel industry is not alone in having a hard time finding enough workers, and that's impacting cruises here in San Diego, one of the busiest ports in the state. "We were pretty disappointed," said Winston...
Two new dog parks open in San Diego
Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.
NBC San Diego
Is Eating Out in San Diego Cheaper Than Eating at Home? It Could Be
Everything seems more expensive these days -- and it is. Inflation is still up in San Diego, but not as much as it was during the first half of the year. Claudia Ruiz has served food at the Encinitas Café for four years. These days, Ruiz is seeing an uptick in visitors who are trying to save money.
Araiza says allegations ‘not what they are portrayed’ in statement
Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at a party last fall along with two San Diego State University teammates, released a statement on Friday night, denying the allegations.
San Diego County announces 2022-23 Teachers of the Year
Dr. Paul Gothold, the superintendent of San Diego County schools, says the last few years have proven how difficult, yet fulfilling, a career in education is.
