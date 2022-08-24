ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

7 Shot, 1 Killed In Northwest Baltimore

By Airiel Sharice
Magic 95.9
Magic 95.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4LkD_0hTtkzQr00

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty


Baltimore Police are on the scene of a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that left one person dead and six others wounded.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said two victims were transported to Shock Trauma and five others walked into Sinai Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Take us with you! Download our app on IOS or Android!

According to reports, an older model silver four-door Lexus pulled into the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley Ave shortly after noon. Two suspects go out and opened fire. Commissioner Harrison said the suspects fired “indiscriminately” at people on the street before hopping back into the car and fleeing the scene.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Via CBS Baltimore :

“The brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business, it’s unconscionable,” Harrison said.

All seven victims are confirmed to be adults but no additional details were immediately given.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The post 7 Shot, 1 Killed In Northwest Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner calls on public in wake of NW Baltimore mass shooting

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The search continues for the suspects who opened fire on a group in northwest Baltimore, killing one man and injuring six others. Surveillance video captured the mass shooting. The footage shows a car pull up in front of a group of people sitting in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge on Friday night in which one person was killed. At approximately 10:46 p.m., a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 approaching Brookdale Drive when it was struck by a tractor trailer making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 1. The operator of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in north Baltimore last night

A man was found shot in north Baltimore last night, according to Baltimore City Police. Investigators say he died at a hospital. Police were sent to the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot. Homicide...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Entertainment#Violent Crime#Baltimore Sun#Sinai Hospital#Ios#Android#Lexus#Via Cbs Baltimore#Lrb 410 Rrb 396 2100
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

24-year-old man dead, police reveal condition of Park Heights shooting victims

BALTIMORE--- Baltimore police reveal that four of the people shot on Wednesday in Park Heights are in "critical" condition. According to police, a 24-year-old man is dead and four other men are in "critical" condition.Additionally, a 70-year-old male is in stable condition  while  a 55-year-old male's condition is "unknown".The victim who died from yesterday's shooting is a 24-year-old male, according to police.Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

973
Followers
742
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 95.9 is Baltimore's best variety of R&B and home of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

 https://magicbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy