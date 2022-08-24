Read full article on original website
Related
kfbcradio.com
The Voice of Illinois Football, Brian Barnhart, Talks Illini Football on the SportsZone [AUDIO]
It’s finally gameday, as the Wyoming Cowboys open up the year at Illinois. The radio voice of Illini football, Brian Barnhart, was on the SportsZone Friday evening to talk about the matchup.
msn.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Wyoming: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
How to Watch Illinois (0-0) vs. Wyoming (0-0) Radio: All Illinois football games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago markets (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois (-14),...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
Preview & Picks: Illinois vs. Wyoming
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema likes playing Week Zero for a few reasons. He likes starting training camp a week early, and he likes having an extra off week during the season and the recruiting flexibility that also brings. But part of the benefit of playing Week Zero...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Friday area high school scores and results
Laramie 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite) Cheyenne East 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite) Campbell County 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite) Green River vs. Cokeville, Bear Lake, ID., and Mountain View – no scores available. Mountain View vs. Cokeville, Bear Lake,...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Branding Iron Online
Saddle Up comes at significant cost to new students
Saddle Up, the new orientation program for University of Wyoming (UW) students, cost each in-state Wyoming resident student $580 for the week. The cost for out-of-state students equates to $1,085 for the week. As reported by the official Saddle Up website, the program aims to allow students to “experience the...
capcity.news
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
capcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/26/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before I tell you about my exciting week, I have to give you an up-to-date grandpa report. Our first grandchild finally came home after spending more than a week in the NICU. It was great to finally meet him! His mom, on the other hand, is still recovering, but we’re so happy she finally came home. Everyone is happy, safe, and complete. Throughout the years, I have heard many stories about the special bond you feel and develop as a grandparent. I can confirm it is true. I’m loving this new job!
capcity.news
Cheyenne to face rising chances of thunderstorms today and tomorrow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a high chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Aug. 25 and 26, for Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25. The high is predicted to be around 84 degrees, with winds coming from the northeast at 5–15 mph and changing to the southwest in the afternoon.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. John Patrick Pino, 58 –...
This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!
I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
NWS Cheyenne: 60 MPH Gusts, 1-Inch Hail Possible This Afternoon
Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see some severe weather this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Scattered thunderstorms are expected with an isolated strong to potentially severe storm possible," the agency said in a Facebook post. The NWS says gusty winds...
kgab.com
Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.
Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.
Comments / 0