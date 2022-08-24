Read full article on original website
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
natureworldnews.com
Five Rescued As Orca Attack Sunk Their Sailboat Off Portugal Coast
A sailboat carrying five crew members was sunk by an orca attack several miles off the Portuguese coast. According to a Portuguese Navy statement, the sailboat was around six miles off the shore of Sines when the mammals attacked. The crew of five was saved by a nearby fishing boat...
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Tiny turtle in Australia pooped plastic for 6 days after zoo rescue
"No feces came out, just pure plastic," said a veterinary nurse at Taronga Zoo, Sydney. The WWF says that half of all marine turtles have eaten plastic.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
7 Private Island Resorts To Escape To Before Summer Is Over
The property enjoys its very own marine reserve, where guests can swim with the marine life
Shocking picture shows great white sharks stalking US coastline after 10 sightings in only two days
A NEW image shows a gigantic great white shark lurking off the coast, the latest in a series of terrifying sightings along the US shoreline in recent days. The photo comes out amongst two days of high activity with a total of ten shark sightings in US waters. Sharktivity is...
Experts Worry Oil Spill Off the PNW's San Juan Islands Will Affect Local Orcas
This past weekend, a fishing boat called the Aleutian Isle sank in the PNW's Salish Sea. And unfortunately, as a result, it triggered a major oil spill just off Washington's San Juan Islands. Based on the light flow of the oil, experts worry it's going to be very difficult to...
WATCH: Father, Son Clinging to Cooler Rescued From Boston Harbor After Their Lobster Boat Sank
A lobster fishing trip turned into a nightmare situation for a father-son duo when their… The post WATCH: Father, Son Clinging to Cooler Rescued From Boston Harbor After Their Lobster Boat Sank appeared first on Outsider.
Sea Lion Plays Fetch With Dog at the Beach in Wholesome Clip
Sea lions are a lot like dogs, in a way: they’re curious, playful, and occasionally they bark. They’re like water dogs, somewhat. But, this sea lion took those similarities to the next level when it joined a chocolate lab in the water for a game of fetch. Dave...
Inside Viking’s new river cruise ship custom built for the Nile in Egypt
The theatrical release of Death on the Nile, based on the popular Agatha Christie novel of the same name, earlier this year, perhaps ignited a resurgence in river cruise travel in the region. Expanding its existing fleet on the Nile, Viking Cruises is preparing to launch a brand new vessel...
Scuba diving scientist shines a light on the world's deep sea reefs
Luiz Rocha studies marine life in depths up to 500 feet, where few scientists have been before. So far, he has discovered around 30 new fish species.
