Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Heritage Drills Down On City’s Unique Relationships With Science and Technology on Sunday

One of the defining features of Pasadena is the great interest in science, technology and progress. Throop University opened in 1891, and by 1893 they were training students for work in the fast-paced industrial society. People such as astronomer George Ellery Hale, physicist Robert Millikan, and chemist Arthur Noyes transformed the school in 1920 into what we now know as the pioneering science and engineering university, California Institute of Technology.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Interim City Manager and School Superintendent Issue Joint Statement in Aftermath of San Rafael School Incident

Pasadena Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz and Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald released a joint communique Friday afternoon. “Much has transpired after the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. There have been many difficult conversations in the City and in the District that have surfaced pain points and areas where we can and must grow. It’s now time to look to the future and to put to work what we have all learned together.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

John Muir High School Announces Fall Dual Enrollment Courses

John Muir High School Early College Magnet and PCC Northwest announces its Fall Dual Enrollment Courses. Classes start August 30, 2022. • Counseling 011: Learning Strategies and College Skills. • Counseling 012: Personal Growth and Development. • Counseling 017: Career Planning. • English 001A: Reading and Composition. • Geography 004:...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
pasadenanow.com

Westridge School Kicks Off 2022-2023 School Year with Convocation

Yesterday, Westridge School kicked off its 2022-2023 school year with Convocation, the annual opening ceremony. This year, the school is thrilled to celebrate the installation Westridge’s 12th Head of School Andrea Kassar during the ceremony! Watch the highlights in the new video (above) and have a great year, Tigers!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Alverno Heights’ Upper & Lower School Faculty and Staff Prepares for Year with a Joint Retreat

Alverno Heights’ Upper & Lower School Faculty and staff prepared for the year with a joint retreat. Together they reflected on the past year, collaborated on ideas for the coming year and in true school fashion, did some arts & crafts! Teachers painted boxes that would inspire them throughout the year. They are now sitting in the front office in a pyramid of color and inspiration! AHA love its Faculty & Staff and wish them a great year.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

32 Great Things To Do in Pasadena on Saturday

EVENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 27, 2022 — Saturday, August 27, 2022. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park click for more information ». As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provide visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets. Everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer…
PASADENA, CA
Eugene O'neill
pasadenanow.com

Learning Works 10th Annual Invest in a Dropout!

Calling all Goblins, Ghouls, Witches, and Wizards! Learning Works Charter School (LWCS)’ 10th Annual Invest in a Dropout is taking place on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be a back yard, outside event. Do you have something cool to donate? Learning Works is...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Might Morphin Power Rangers Land in Pasadena for Power Morphicon

Power Morphicon, a three-day event celebrating all things Power Rangers with celebrity guests, panels, and collectible vendors, will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center this weekend, wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 28. Power Morphicon, or PMC, is a biennial convention held primarily and exclusively in California. Although the convention was...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

A Community Conversation about Death and Dying

Mia Miller, local death doula and massage therapist, will lead a community conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 30, on how to stay supportive of each other and connected in honoring death while considering its potential for growth. “Death Feeds Life: A Community Conversation about Death and Dying” is an in-person event...
ALTADENA, CA
#Art#Mural#Ny#Sequoyah School
pasadenanow.com

New City Manager Márquez Talks Police Accountability and Public Safety

Pasadena Now sat down with incoming City Manager Miguel Márquez on Wednesday and discussed a range of topics. This is the second in a series of stories from that interview. [Updated] City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now he looks forward to working with the Community Police Oversight Commission, and also said the approach to accountability has to be balanced.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Charts the Course to a Green Electrical Grid

California’s energy grid, an engineering marvel 150 years ago, is due for a makeover. Now, thanks to an interdisciplinary group of researchers, Caltech is working to transform energy systems by developing a “smart grid”: a flexible, responsive, efficient, system that incorporates renewable energy sources while meeting growing power demands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

There’s a Change in the Weather: Heat Takes the Weekend Off

The weekend in Pasadena will see a sharp change in weather — a short-lived cooling off which in true Southern California style will pressage a week that will be hotter than last. An unusually deep marine layer will foster patchy morning fog and clouds then gradual clearing, with a...
PASADENA, CA

