Ann Arbor, MI

annarborobserver.com

Full Circle

One evening last September, my eight-year-old son and I stumbled into the rustic backyard of kindhearted, near-strangers to attend our first Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Ann Arbor. The deck, which opened onto a green, wooded area near the Huron River, was an oasis of Midwest charm. A projector screen was set up against the house…
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Transit’s Big Win

With the pandemic still simmering, it was a bold move by the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA) to put a 2.38-mill tax request on the August 2 ballot. Though it tripled the tax for regional services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Ypsi Township, it passed in all three communities by margins of 63 percent,…
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Passion for the Pie

In just three minutes, a vending machine on South University dispenses hot-and-fresh pizza to go. With a button push and a swipe of your credit card, a twelve-inch pie—pepperoni, or up to ten other varieties—can be yours. This is Ann Arbor’s latest pizza innovation, but it’s certainly not its first: the area has a history…
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Three and Out

When Cox started here in September 2019, he was Ann Arbor’s fifth police chief in ten years. He told the Observer that he wanted to break the short-term pattern: “I hope to work for ten more years, hopefully, if they’ll have me.” But after serving thirty-three years with the Boston Police Department, Cox didn’t make…
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

A Beautiful Day for a Bike Ride

Ed Erickson’s profile on the Strava fitness app is a love letter to cycling. He posted road-bike rides from his home in Ann Arbor along the Huron River and all the way to Dexter, thigh-burning climbs on his mountain bike through the Island Lake Recreation Area, fat-tire journeys through snowy woods lit only by his…
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Dems Eye Lansing

Republicans have controlled Michigan’s State Senate since 1984. Local Democrats think that could change this year. Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners chair Sue Shink whomped former Jackson city councilor Kelsey Heck Wood 68–27 percent in the primary in the newly created Fourteenth State Senate District, covering northwestern Washtenaw and northeastern Jackson County. (Val Cochran Toops…
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
annarborobserver.com

Clerks’ Quandary

In 2018, the voter initiative that ended partisan gerrymandering also allowed any Michigan resident to vote by absentee ballot. In the next presidential election, four out of five Washtenaw County voters took the option. With the Covid-19 pandemic peaking and no vaccines yet available, “We saw this dramatic turn towards absentee voting in 2020 for…
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
annarborobserver.com

Football Renaissance

Michigan’s home-stretch failure in 2019 and complete flameout in Covid-riddled 2020 led most observers to view the 2021 football team with a jaundiced eye. In Brian Cook’s Hail to the Victors, writers’ win-loss predictions fell between 6–6 and 8–4. Yet Michigan entered November’s home game against OSU with a 10–1 record. And on a cold…
ANN ARBOR, MI

