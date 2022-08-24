Read full article on original website
The Merchants Bridge is undergoing reconstruction
The Merchants Bridge is in the process of being reconstructed as the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) plans to increase rail traffic through St. Louis.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
Final truss going up on new Merchants Bridge
ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, crews worked to lift the final truss of the Merchants Bridge into place over the Mississippi River. It's one of the last pieces of the years-long construction puzzle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime project to rebuild a Mississippi River bridge," Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis...
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Fleeing car strikes, kills man in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a fleeing car struck and killed a man Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will return to the Plains this weekend with rounds of severe weather.
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: One common thread connects marijuana dispensary break-ins, shootings and a police chase
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. ST. LOUIS — A mid-day...
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
feastmagazine.com
Teenager Aria Burnside is just beginning her dessert empire in Illinois
Aria Burnside’s fondness for chocolate chip cookies started with a hotel treat, and now she is about to launch her own commercial bakery – just after she’s become old enough to vote. Her mother, Charmain Aaron, moved the family from Iowa to Edwardsville, Illinois, five years ago....
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
