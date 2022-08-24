ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

taylorvilledailynews.com

Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding

Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Final truss going up on new Merchants Bridge

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, crews worked to lift the final truss of the Merchants Bridge into place over the Mississippi River. It's one of the last pieces of the years-long construction puzzle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime project to rebuild a Mississippi River bridge," Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WAND TV

New distillery coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
DECATUR, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
KIRKWOOD, MO
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.

John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
BRIGHTON, IL

