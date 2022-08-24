ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

The State of the Crypto Market in 2022

Cryptocurrencies have lost a lot of value in recent months, despite a substantial rebound over the summer. Many countries are developing crypto-focused regulations and putting them to work. Even the United Nations is keeping an eye on these newfangled digital assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Filipino#Senate#Bsp#Sec
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
MARKETS
Mother Jones

“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
MARKETS
The Independent

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said. China conducted many military exercises in the strait as it sought to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island...
MILITARY
coingeek.com

Reserve Bank of India governor says investors heeding warnings against investing in digital assets

The Reserve Bank of India’s timely warning to investors to be wary of digital assets has yielded results, said central bank governor Shaktikanta Das. In an interview with local media outlet ET Now, Das said that he is delighted with the outcome of the RBI’s warnings of risks in the digital assets market. The notice influences many investors not to invest or pull out of the market.
MARKETS
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
u.today

Gulf Energy CEO Billionaire Doubles Down on Crypto and Blockchain

STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase launches liquid staking token to ‘keep Ethereum decentralized’

Coinbase has launched a liquid token for its users who staked their Ethereum (ETH) on its platform called cbETH, according to an August 24 announcement. The exchange revealed that the Coinbase wrapped staked ETH will be a “utility” ERC-20 token. “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility...
MARKETS

