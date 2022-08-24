Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
The State of the Crypto Market in 2022
Cryptocurrencies have lost a lot of value in recent months, despite a substantial rebound over the summer. Many countries are developing crypto-focused regulations and putting them to work. Even the United Nations is keeping an eye on these newfangled digital assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Crypto firms say US sanctions limit use of privacy software
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is facing pushback from the cryptocurrency industry over sanctions imposed on a firm accused of helping to launder billions of dollars — with some funds going to North Korean hackers. Earlier this month, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the virtual currency...
coingeek.com
Philippines: 2 more digital banks commence operations after central bank approval
The Philippines now has two more digital banks, bringing the total number to six. This is after the country’s central bank issued licenses to GoTyme and UnionDigital Bank, which have commenced operations. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced on August 24 that all six digital banks are now...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
investing.com
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
Meet the CEO of Finblox, a Hong Kong-based crypto lender serving a region with some of the highest fintech adoption in the world
Finblox, a crypto investment platform founded in 2021, has raised $4 million to become a rising star in Southeast Asia. Cofounder and CEO Peter Hoang says the firm offers users easy access to their wealth through crypto. This article is part of "Master Your Crypto," a series from Insider helping...
Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Payments Are Superior: 'People Continue To Underrate...'
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin believes that cryptocurrency payments are underrated. What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Buterin said crypto payments could provide a significant boost to international business and charity. According to him, payments that are made with crypto have the added advantage of being convenient in addition...
US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi
The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said. China conducted many military exercises in the strait as it sought to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island...
coingeek.com
Reserve Bank of India governor says investors heeding warnings against investing in digital assets
The Reserve Bank of India’s timely warning to investors to be wary of digital assets has yielded results, said central bank governor Shaktikanta Das. In an interview with local media outlet ET Now, Das said that he is delighted with the outcome of the RBI’s warnings of risks in the digital assets market. The notice influences many investors not to invest or pull out of the market.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
u.today
Gulf Energy CEO Billionaire Doubles Down on Crypto and Blockchain
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase launches liquid staking token to ‘keep Ethereum decentralized’
Coinbase has launched a liquid token for its users who staked their Ethereum (ETH) on its platform called cbETH, according to an August 24 announcement. The exchange revealed that the Coinbase wrapped staked ETH will be a “utility” ERC-20 token. “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility...
Colombia to Battle Tax Evasion Epidemic With Official Digital Currency
The South American nation of Colombia is planning to launch its own official digital currency in a bid to stop tax evaders. Per the Atlantic Council's Central Bank Digital Currency Tracker, Colombia will join 10 other nations that have already created official digital currencies:
Comments / 0