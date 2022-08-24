Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Trading Like Big Tech as Markets Reel
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were trading 2.3% and 2.8% lower, respectively, at time of publication, while bitcoin and ether similarly lost 4% and 7%, respectively. Markets extended declines Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took a more hawkish stance during his Jackson Hole remarks. Cryptocurrencies slipped further into the red as traders became increasingly discouraged by the Fed’s likely move in September.
What Could Happen to the Ether Price Following The Merge?
The Ethereum Merge is expected to induce a period of high volatility in the crypto markets, with some anticipating a move to the downside. Now that the Ethereum network’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) is right around the corner, traders are placing bets in crypto’s derivatives and spot markets in anticipation of future ether price moves on the other side of the Merge.
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Ex-pros from Coinbase, Blockchain.com Join Cowen Digital
Crypto company Digital Prime Technologies names a head of lending solutions from now-bankrupt Celsius. Cowen Digital expanded its institutional sales team with pros joining from Blockchain.com and Coinbase. The digital asset division of financial services firm Cowen brought aboard Jackie Rose as director of institutional sales, it revealed Thursday. Rose...
Animoca Brands Japan Raised $45M To Foster Local Web3 Efforts
As Japanese intellectual property gains international popularity, local crypto community continues to grow. Animoca Brands KK (Animoca Brands Japan), a subsidiary of Web3 firm Animoca Brands raised $45 million from its parent company and from MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan, the company announced on Friday. The Japanese unit intends to use the new capital to secure local licenses for popular anime and manga intellectual properties (IP) and additional investments.
Ethereum Merge Countdown at T-20 Days
The final pre-Merge clients rolled out this week as the Ethereum community prepares for proof-of-stake liftoff. Ethereum’s Merge — years in the making as one of cryptocurrency’s most complicated endeavors yet — is moving ahead apace. Like NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket on the launch pad at...
Revolut Expands Crypto Offerings, Adding Elrond
Aspiring metaverse master opens a fintech portal for EGLD in some 30 countries. British fintech and banking firm Revolut is partnering with Elrond to bring the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, EGLD, onto its platform. Elrond’s EGLD will be available to over 20 million Revolut users in over 30 countries, an...
Cboe To Add Slate of Partners to Grow Digital Asset Business
Robinhood, GSR, Interactive Brokers and others intend to take minority stakes in company after ErisX acquisition. Cboe Global Markets is bringing aboard a slate of equity partners to help grow its digital assets business, just months after closing its acquisition of ErisX. The company is seeking to build out its...
