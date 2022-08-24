The Ethereum Merge is expected to induce a period of high volatility in the crypto markets, with some anticipating a move to the downside. Now that the Ethereum network’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) is right around the corner, traders are placing bets in crypto’s derivatives and spot markets in anticipation of future ether price moves on the other side of the Merge.

