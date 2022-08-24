Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Appoints Machuca To Aerospace And Aviation Advisory Committee
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Arturo Machuca to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on September 1, 2023. The Committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas. Arturo...
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as “One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas” in Travel + Leisure magazine
THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a ‘hidden gem.’ Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we’re hard pressed to find a better description.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
CONROE, TX -- On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
Live Music with Keeton Coffman
Invite your friends, bring the family and relax to the variety of live music with Keeton Coffman (Rock/Alternative/ Alt. Country). Live music begins at 7PM. No Cover Charge. Red Brick Tavern home of the Comfort food.
Conroe Isd School Board Candidate Aims to Improve the School District
CONROE,TX -- Serafin Farias, a father of four children currently attending Conroe ISD, is running for Position 1 on the CISD School Board. He recently released his “Why I Am Running” statement for residents to read. My name is Serafin Farias and I am running for a seat...
Suspect responsible for theft of over $20k in electronics from business
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Property and Financial Crimes need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Burglary of a Building. On Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:19 a.m., an unknown suspect burglarized a building located in the 9800 block of Bissonnet...
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting at Montgomery Pines Apartments
PORTER, TX -- On August 20, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an assault-firearm call located at the Montgomery Pines Apartment Complex on US Highway 59 in Porter. Deputies learned that one male had been shot and immediately began life saving measures. The victim was taken to Kingwood Hospital where he later succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead.
Live Music with Scott Sean White
Texas/Nashville songwriter Scott Sean White will be performing at Dosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar on. Please note that this concert will take place at the Dosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Don't delay! Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show will be an...
Ten MS-13 gang members indicted on murder and racketeering charges
GALVESTON, TX -- A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 10 alleged MS-13 gang members with crimes including racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to murder in aid of racketeering (VICAR), related firearms charges and obstruction of justice. “The charges in this case reflect the Justice Department’s...
HS Football: Oak Ridge Surge in Second Half Tops Brenham
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Friday night at Woodforest Bank Stadium, the Oak Ridge War Eagles hosted the Brenham Cubs in their non-district opener. Senior QB Steve Smedley would start and try to guide the War Eagles to a victory. In the first quarter Brenham would make quick work and...
Waller man indicted for ramming FBI gate
HOUSTON, TX -- A 43-year-old local man has been charged with willfully injuring or committing a depredation against property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Jesus Jaimes Merlan into custody today. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam...
HS Football: Cinco Ranch Defeats College Park at Woodforest Stadium
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The College Park Cavaliers took on the Cinco Ranch Cougars under the lights Thursday night at Woodforest Bank Stadium for both teams season opener. The final score of the game was Cinco Ranch 41, College Park 13. The stage was set for a big match up,...
Tomball Police seeks Public's Help in Theft at Spec's Liquor Store
TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department needs your assistance identifying the individual pictured below. On August 18, 2022, at 1244 hours the subject entered the Spec’s, located at 28595 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball TX and selected $214.68 in merchandise. The subject was observed concealing the items before exiting the store without paying.
Former oil and gas mineral rights investment fund manager charged with fraud
SPRING, TX -- A 41-year-old Spring resident appeared in federal court on charges of fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Christopher Russell Bentley made his initial appearance yesterday at 2 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheldon. The criminal information, filed Aug. 16, charges him with one count of fraud....
