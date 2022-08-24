ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We can debate USC vs Utah, but Trojans are clearly better than Oregon

Nearly every Pac-12 football expert would agree that the USC Trojans, Utah Utes, and Oregon Ducks are the top three teams in the conference heading into the season, and that they are the teams most likely to finish in the top three.

Within this top three, however, the biggest eye-opener in the offseason has been that in three major polls — the Pac-12 media poll from late July, then the USA TODAY Coaches Poll in early August, and then the Associated Press Poll shortly thereafter — Oregon has been ranked ahead of USC. The Trojans are viewed as a team which won’t make the Pac-12 Championship Game because the Ducks will get in their way.

I don’t get it.

Sure, Oregon has a better defense, and sure, Oregon probably has a little more depth than USC. However, Bo Nix is UO’s quarterback, and Caleb Williams is USC’s quarterback.

This is a comparison of mom’s sloppy joe and chateaubriand. (I love mom’s sloppy joe, but let’s be real about premium dinners here.)

This is a comparison of store-bought bologna and Dean and DeLuca’s premium sliced deli meat.

This is a comparison of Taco Bell and the best taco trucks in Los Angeles.

This is a comparison of Little Caesar’s and the best homemade pizza from the old Italian deli just around the corner.

The gap between Bo Nix and Caleb Williams is as large as the Grand Canyon.

The only way USC finishes behind Oregon is if Bo Nix dramatically exceeds expectations in Eugene. Maybe that will happen, but surely you wouldn’t want to lay a few $20 bills on that proposition … right?

We talked about this with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football:

Chuck M
3d ago

hahahahahhahah cry some more Matt, USC has been a dumpster fire since Pete left. Then they get scared and run to the Big only to have Oregon more than likely follow them..... you can run but you cant hide, see you soon and Go Ducks 🦆

