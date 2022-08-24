Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
Centre Daily
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
therecord-online.com
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend
HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
Pennsylvania receives more than $200,000 in Federal funding to bolster child nutrition efforts statewide
The Pennsylvania departments of Education and Agriculture announced Friday that it has received more than $222,000 in funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm to School Grant Program to improve students’ access to fresh, local foods and foster economic opportunity for farmers. “PDE is thrilled to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One-time bonus under Wolf administration to be distributed this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that thousands of the older and disabled Pennsylvanians who already received a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive a one-time bonus rebate beginning this week. The bonuses are being delivered to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent...
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers looking for solution to replace state's crumbling bridges
The State Senate Transportation Committee met with PennDOT officials Wednesday in Pittsburgh to discuss different ideas to fix bridges across Pennsylvania, now that tolling is off the table. PennDOT planned to implement tolling on at least nine major bridges across the state, including the I-79 bridge in Bridgeville, in order...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pennsylvania Takes Action To Protect Used Car Buyers
On top of soaring used car prices, some consumers must also be concerned about the dealerships selling them their used vehicles. On August 26, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against two Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia. Great Auto Deals, Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
therecord-online.com
PGC: New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion
HARRISBURG, PA – The discovery of a road-killed deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is behind another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer, an adult female, was found in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County. As a result, DMA 2 is...
Your license plate frame is enough for police in PA to pull you over, court rules
The judges found the state’s vehicle code prohibits any part of the plate from being covered, including the visitpa.com website of the state’s tourism office.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Journal
More concerns emerge for Pennsylvania's abandoned oil, gas wells
In 2020, an employee for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection smelled crude oil while driving to work in the northwestern part of the state. Trusting his instincts, he asked agency crews to follow their noses. They found an old abandoned well leaking oil within 500 feet of a dozen year-round and seasonal residences. The oil was flowing directly into the South Branch of Tionesta Creek, which the state classifies as a cold-water, high-quality fishery, meaning it is among the most unpolluted in the state.
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
WJAC TV
Local woman gains social media following for showcasing her love of Pennsylvania
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown-area native has gained quite the following on the social media platform TikTok for showing her love of the commonwealth. Cat Janisko is no stranger to showing her love for Pennsylvania. She competed in Miss Pennsylvania for 10 years and now has taken...
Comments / 0