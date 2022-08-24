Read full article on original website
dequeenbee.com
Family of Texarkana murder victim meets donor recipient
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Organ donations are often born out of tragic circumstances, and now a Texarkana murder victim is giving hope to families after her death. The family of Jaqualyn Paxton say she signed up to be an organ donor long before she was killed. Now, they've finally met someone who is benefitting from that decision.
dequeenbee.com
Raceway gas station in Texarkana shooting suspect arrested
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The shooting suspect at a Raceway gas station in Texarkana was arrested on Thursday. Timothy Noble, 22, from Texarkana, Ark. was arrested around 5:10 p.m.for aggravated assault, terroristic act, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
dequeenbee.com
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
dequeenbee.com
Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased
DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
dequeenbee.com
Texarkana, Ark. and Texas election races unfolding for November
TEXARKANA, Texas – As the election date is rounding the corner in November, the city of Texarkana in Arkansas and Texas races are unfolding. On the Texarkana, Texas side, all incumbents are running uncontested. While on the Arkansas side, three of four city offices are being challenged in the upcoming election.
dequeenbee.com
Prescott-Nevada Counties offering free or reduced rate meals for qualified children, adults
HOPE, Ark. – The Prescott-Nevada County Special Services and Rainbow of Challenges announced on Wed. their participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). CACFP is a federal program providing nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children and adults who are...
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas youth deer hunt at Millwood Lake set for November
ASHDOWN, Ark. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will start taking applications for a youth deer hunt for those between the ages of 6 through 15 years old. This hunt will begin Nov. 5 at Millwood Lake in Ashdown, Ark. for hunters wanting to participate. Only eight permits will be issued.
