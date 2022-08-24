Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
beltmag.com
Chicago Was Almost a Country Town
In the 1970s, Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was a hotbed for people looking for something better—and their music. Chicago should have been a country music town. It first occurred to me in the summer– I was depressed and working as a barista, so what else was there to do but wander around my corner of the city? From my neighborhood, Edgewater, I’d meander east to the lake, north to Devon, or south through Uptown, and the music of Jeff Cowell became my soundtrack. Cowell is a singer-songwriter from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the remote piece of land stretching like a curved finger from the top-right corner of Wisconsin, resting on top of Michigan’s mainland mitten. After graduating from high school in 1969, Cowell drifted around the country, playing his folk songs where he could for a bed, meal, or beer. Among other sojourns, he had a failed pilgrimage to San Francisco (the truck he jumped aboard broke down in the desert of Elko, Nevada), and eventually circled back to the Midwest. In 1975, he recorded his defining album, Lucky Strikes and Liquid Gold. The record, a group of country-tinged folk and rock songs, is a pocket of broken-down Americana charged by Cowell’s endearing hippie optimism. To my surprise, I learned he had recorded the album in Chicago, just blocks from my apartment– maybe he walked the same sidewalks I did.
Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago
Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars. From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue
The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
WGNtv.com
Making its world debut in Chicago, it’s raining purple at Prince: The Immersive Experience
“To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would—I don’t know, I wish it upon everybody. It’s heaven,” – Prince. It’s been raining purple for most of the summer downtown Chicago. Prince: The Immersive Experience made its world debut right here in the Midwest. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
The penthouse of one of Chicago's most prestigious residential buildings is on the market for the first time in 50 years. Take a look at high-rise luxury like you've never seen. One Of Chicago's Most Prominent Addresses. You're about to get an extremely rare glimpse into one of Chicago's most...
mommypoppins.com
Fall Day Trips From Chicago For Families
If you're looking for an easy fall day trip from Chicago without a hotel stay or time off from work and school, this is your list. From farms to quaint towns, and fall leaves, we've rounded up some of our favorite fall day trips from Chicago. Pick pumpkins, stroll through shops in Galena or Savanna, hike the shoreline in Sheboygan, or check out a haunted house. Every trip on this list is located in Chicagoland or less than 2.5-hours away. Happy fall exploring. Visit our Fall Fun Guide for more trip ideas, guides, holiday crafts, and more.
fox32chicago.com
What's happening in Chicago this weekend?
CHICAGO - With multiple festivals and events happening throughout Chicago this weekend, there's something for visitors and residents alike. Chicago’s Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
Decades-old time capsules discovered in newly renovated Tribune Tower
CHICAGO — In 1922, the Chicago Tribune co-publishers Col. Robert R. McCormick and Capt. Joseph M Patterson announced an international competition for the design of Tribune Tower. The winning entry was designed by New York architects John Mead Howells and Raymond Hood. A century later, the soaring vertical lines,...
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
buildingupchicago.com
Finally! RIU Plaza Hotel construction has begun at long-vacant Streeterville lot
The lot that sat empty at 150 East Ontario for what seemed like an eternity is finally seeing action. Big action. The RIU Plaza Hotel construction has begun in Streeterville. The City of Chicago issued a permit for caissons and foundation on July 19 for a 28-story, 390-room hotel. W.E. O’Neil is the general contractor. Lucien Lagrange Studio is the design architect. And that’s a big yellow Keller North America rig drilling caissons.
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music
Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
midwestliving.com
4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches
Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
ZooBrew happening this weekend at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fair warning, there will be lots of wild animals at a unique beer tasting Saturday.It's time for ZooBrew at the Brookfield Zoo.There will be half and full sessions starting at noon featuring more than 80 beer and drink samples to choose from.Attendees will also get a souvenir glass to keep.And while the zoo is open, they can leave the pavilion and visit with the animals.Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on the Zoo's website.
fox32chicago.com
Taste of Greektown kicks off Friday in Chicago
CHICAGO - Opa! Get your wine glass and your taste buds ready for the 32nd annual Taste of Greektown. Festival organizers call it a romantic weekend for lovers of Mediterranean culture. We all know Chicago has the best Mediterranean cuisine outside of Santorini, and this festival never disappoints. All six...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Air taxi company to test their service in Chicago
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A company developing an air taxi is planning to test the service in Chicago. Startup Eve Air Mobility says the test will happen next month. The company is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that’ll ferry passengers from downtown Chicago to Schaumburg and Tinley Park in just 15 minutes.
