34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
You Can Camp Overnight at this Amusement Park Resort in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Museum Boasts a Huge Collection of Vintage MotorcyclesTravel MavenBloomsburg, PA
easternpafootball.com
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech snaps 19-game losing streak with win over Shenandoah Valley
ALMEIDA – Two years ago, it was Shenandoah Valley that carried a long losing streak into its late-season meeting with Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, and after a back and forth contest, the Blue Devils came away with a 37-34 victory to snap a 34-game losing streak and pick up their first win in over three years.
H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Berwick loses slugfest with state power Southern Columbia
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Berwick’s first half of football under new coach Mike Bennett saw the Bulldogs punch the bully right in the nose. But after two hours of waiting at halftime because of a lightning delay, the bully had time to regroup. And...
Parkland football punishes Easton in dominating season opener
FULL STORY: Parkland’s new parts exceed expectations in blowout of Easton. No first-game jitters for the Parkland High School football team. Just opening annihilation. The Trojans, ranked No. 4 by lehighvalleylive.com, dismantled No. 7 Easton 42-0 during the season opener for both sides on Friday night at Orefield Middle School.
easternpafootball.com
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 100: Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire HS
School Record Most Passing yards in a single season 2,743. Most Passing Yards in a Game 422 in school history. All-Time Leading Passer in Steelton-Highspire History. Max Prep Freshman All-American honorable mention. Hudl Highlights:. Coaches comments: “Alex has had a great off-season improving his agility, strength, and football IQ. He...
easternpafootball.com
Black Panthers Blank Mountaineers
MILTON – In the months leading up to the inaugural game at the brand new Alumni Stadium on the campus of Milton High School, head coach Phil Davis may not have been able to dream up a better opening performance. The Milton Black Panthers (1-0) shut out visiting South...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Upper Perkiomen Indians (1)
League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Frontier Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (3) Defensive Starters Returning: (5) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We now have a bit more depth, but we are very young and inexperienced. The key is getting our timing with a very talented QB who came back to U.P. from the 8-man ball at Perkiomen School and our inexperienced WR’s. The line is a mix of veterans (Hill and Carducci) with some youth. Going to take time for all of this to mesh, but we are moving in the right direction.”
easternpafootball.com
Falcons Refuse To Yield As Cedar Crest Stymies Lincoln, Opens Promising Campaign With Intriguing Nonconference Victory
If you’re a high school football fan living in central Pennsylvania unless of course you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years I suppose, you’ve probably already heard the news by now that the 13 football programs that as of just this past season who had made up the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association have since joined forces with the more than two dozen schools that already compete within the Lancaster-Lebanon League to form a mammoth 37-team high school super conference that will almost surely rub elbows with that of other illustrious and prideful leagues from around the state. Yet for all the newfangled changes that such a seismic shift has already brought about and will almost certainly continue to bring about within the local landscape of all things pigskin, perhaps the one common phrase that was uttered the most amongst those who have taken the time to digest such a large swath of teams suddenly getting intermingled in a hopper with one another almost overnight was that “Section One largely remains unchanged save for the addition of Reading High.”
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give […]
easternpafootball.com
Wyomissing Blasts Kennard-Dale 49-0
WYOMISSING – New year; new league; no problem. The defending District III 3A champion Wyomissing Area Spartans began their time in the newly refurbished Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 49-0 drubbing of visiting YAIAA Division Two champion Kennard Dale. The Rams, who finished last season with a record of 10-2...
easternpafootball.com
Southern Columbia beats Berwick Area 42-27
BERWICK – Mike Bennett rattled off everything which went so right for Berwick in the first half of Friday’s season opener against five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia. There was an effective running game. A handful of key pass plays to extend drives led to two touchdowns. And...
wellsboroathletics.com
Montoursville Rallies With 21-Point 3rd Quarter to Defeat Wellsboro.
Montoursville put together a 21-point 3rd quarter rally to edge the Wellsboro Varsity Football team, 21-14, in the season-opening game on Friday, August 26. "We made some mistakes where we can't afford to make them," said Hornet head coach Matt Hildebrand. "We knew it was going to be a dog fight, they obviously have some stuff going on in their program and were riding an emotional high coming out of the locker room at halftime, and we put the ball on the ground on the first snap of the offensive series coming out of the half and gave them the momentum. We can't afford to do that, we're not deep enough to make up enough for those mistakes."
New athletic complex at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field. "It's fun to build our Panther pride back...
lykensvalley.org
Shane R. Zellers – Minor League Baseball Player from Wiconisco
Shane R. Zellers was born in Wiconisco, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, in 1988. He graduated from Williams Valley High School, Tower City, and then attended Alvernia University in Reading, where he played baseball. In 2010, he pitched in 17 games and compiled a 1-0 record for the Vermont Lake Monsters, a...
easternpafootball.com
Mount Carmel edges North Schuylkill 25-17
ASHLAND – Since the 2018 season, Mount Carmel has had two major monkeys on its back. The Red Tornados have only lost 10 games on the field during that time (not including a few forfeits during the shortened 2020 season). Astoundingly, nine of those losses have been to just two teams – North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia.
Injured Little League World Series player will undergo surgery to replace skull, family says
The Utah Little League player injured when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday, Aug. 15, is having his skull cap replaced today at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Easton Oliverson’s family said the four-hour procedure was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. “We...
After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility
It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
TMZ.com
Little Leaguer Undergoes Successful Skull Surgery 12 Days After Bunk Bed Fall
Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson has taken yet another huge step toward a full recovery from his terrifying bunk bed fall ... his family just announced he underwent successful skull surgery Friday morning. Oliverson's relatives shared a picture of the 12-year-old -- who suffered severe injuries in a...
easternpafootball.com
Shamokin holds on for 13-10 win over Lewisburg
LEWISBURG – Oftentimes, missed scoring opportunities will come back to haunt you. On Saturday night, Shamokin went just 1-of-4 in red zone scoring opportunities against Lewisburg, but thanks to its standout defense, managed to still come away with a win, 13-9, over the Green Dragons. “This was the game...
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
