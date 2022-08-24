Read full article on original website
H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Berwick loses slugfest with state power Southern Columbia
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Berwick’s first half of football under new coach Mike Bennett saw the Bulldogs punch the bully right in the nose. But after two hours of waiting at halftime because of a lightning delay, the bully had time to regroup. And...
H.S. Football: Bolesta’s big night powers Dallas past Abington Heights
DALLAS TWP. — On a warm, muggy Friday night at Mountaineer Stadium, Dallas dominated visiting Abington Heights to start the 2022 football campaign in dynamite fashion with an overwhelming 44-13 victory. After only being up by 10 points at halftime, Dallas took control of the game in the second...
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give […]
H.S. Football: Scranton takes lead late before turning back Wilkes-Barre Area
SCRANTON – Wilkes-Barre Area took three leads Friday night, but Scranton answered all three times. The Knights rallied for a tie the first time; came back to tie, then move in front the next time; then, finally put together a game-winning, fourth quarter drive to spoil opening night of the high school football season for the visiting Wolfpack.
Football Friday is underway for the 2022 season
LAKELAND, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of eyes are on the forecast as it marks the return of Friday night lights. It’s the first Friday of the 2022 high school football season. This is the first of 16 weeks which will culminate with state championships in Mechanicsburg in December. Our “Eyewitness sports team” Has […]
easternpafootball.com
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech snaps 19-game losing streak with win over Shenandoah Valley
ALMEIDA – Two years ago, it was Shenandoah Valley that carried a long losing streak into its late-season meeting with Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, and after a back and forth contest, the Blue Devils came away with a 37-34 victory to snap a 34-game losing streak and pick up their first win in over three years.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Emmaus Hornets (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (4) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we need to be able to run the ball consistently. We need to cut down on turnovers and penalties which hindered our offensive production last year. Last, but not least, we need to finish in the RedZone. We missed a lot of scoring opportunities down in the RedZone.”
easternpafootball.com
Black Panthers Blank Mountaineers
MILTON – In the months leading up to the inaugural game at the brand new Alumni Stadium on the campus of Milton High School, head coach Phil Davis may not have been able to dream up a better opening performance. The Milton Black Panthers (1-0) shut out visiting South...
easternpafootball.com
Wyomissing Blasts Kennard-Dale 49-0
WYOMISSING – New year; new league; no problem. The defending District III 3A champion Wyomissing Area Spartans began their time in the newly refurbished Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 49-0 drubbing of visiting YAIAA Division Two champion Kennard Dale. The Rams, who finished last season with a record of 10-2...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Halifax Wildcats (3)
2021 Record: 1-7 Stadium: Halifax Area Athletic Field. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Our success may depend upon the maturity of our young but aggressive team as we will be starting four freshmen, and two sophomores with just one possible senior. Our focus on details along with consistency is going to play a pivotal role in what success we will have.”
easternpafootball.com
Southern Columbia beats Berwick Area 42-27
BERWICK – Mike Bennett rattled off everything which went so right for Berwick in the first half of Friday’s season opener against five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia. There was an effective running game. A handful of key pass plays to extend drives led to two touchdowns. And...
easternpafootball.com
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 100: London Montgomery, Scranton Prep HS
Starting Experience: Returning starting running back and KO/P returner. Coaches Comments: “London is an incredibly explosive athlete that has developed into a dynamic football player for us. He is a hard working, tough, intelligent, and athletically skilled player that can play multiple positions and change the course of a game in a split second. London is a passionate football player, putting his heart and soul into every workout, practice, or game he participates in. London’s no compromise attitude, constant energy and enthusiasm, and high expectations for himself and his teammates make our program better. He is a fierce competitor, and our team feeds off of him.”
easternpafootball.com
Falcons Refuse To Yield As Cedar Crest Stymies Lincoln, Opens Promising Campaign With Intriguing Nonconference Victory
If you’re a high school football fan living in central Pennsylvania unless of course you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years I suppose, you’ve probably already heard the news by now that the 13 football programs that as of just this past season who had made up the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association have since joined forces with the more than two dozen schools that already compete within the Lancaster-Lebanon League to form a mammoth 37-team high school super conference that will almost surely rub elbows with that of other illustrious and prideful leagues from around the state. Yet for all the newfangled changes that such a seismic shift has already brought about and will almost certainly continue to bring about within the local landscape of all things pigskin, perhaps the one common phrase that was uttered the most amongst those who have taken the time to digest such a large swath of teams suddenly getting intermingled in a hopper with one another almost overnight was that “Section One largely remains unchanged save for the addition of Reading High.”
wellsboroathletics.com
Montoursville Rallies With 21-Point 3rd Quarter to Defeat Wellsboro.
Montoursville put together a 21-point 3rd quarter rally to edge the Wellsboro Varsity Football team, 21-14, in the season-opening game on Friday, August 26. "We made some mistakes where we can't afford to make them," said Hornet head coach Matt Hildebrand. "We knew it was going to be a dog fight, they obviously have some stuff going on in their program and were riding an emotional high coming out of the locker room at halftime, and we put the ball on the ground on the first snap of the offensive series coming out of the half and gave them the momentum. We can't afford to do that, we're not deep enough to make up enough for those mistakes."
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Bethlehem Catholic Golden Hawks (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (3) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we need to stress consistency running and throwing the football. We have some talented kids returning. SR Eric Wert and SR Jaiden Ellis-Lahey are a dangerous combination at WR. RB SR Zyaire Morris and SR Rahmel Terry will give us depth in the backfield. Terry missed 2021 with an ACL injury. Our Offensive Line has some experience returning. OT JR Ayache 6’4 275, OG SR George 6’0 295, C SR Spezza 5’9 215, and SR Mark Mulhurn 6’6 315 all started at least 4 games last season. OG SR Eli Thompson 6’3 285 will be the other starter. We have a battle at the QB position. I feel confident whoever wins the job will be ready to lead the team. SR Luke Thomas and JR Auggie Warke had impressive spring practices. Both kids wrestle and are extremely tough. Sophomore WR DJ Kelly and Justin Gonzalez were really impressive running routes and catching footballs.”
New athletic complex at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field. "It's fun to build our Panther pride back...
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #2 Lakeland
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming off back-to-back district championships, Lakeland appears poised to have similar success in Class 2A this season. The Chiefs return all-state players Dominico Spataro and Lacota Dippre, and the team has lost just one regular season game the last two years.
Bloomsburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Danville Area High School football team will have a game with Bloomsburg High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
easternpafootball.com
Mount Carmel edges North Schuylkill 25-17
ASHLAND – Since the 2018 season, Mount Carmel has had two major monkeys on its back. The Red Tornados have only lost 10 games on the field during that time (not including a few forfeits during the shortened 2020 season). Astoundingly, nine of those losses have been to just two teams – North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia.
easternpafootball.com
Shamokin holds on for 13-10 win over Lewisburg
LEWISBURG – Oftentimes, missed scoring opportunities will come back to haunt you. On Saturday night, Shamokin went just 1-of-4 in red zone scoring opportunities against Lewisburg, but thanks to its standout defense, managed to still come away with a win, 13-9, over the Green Dragons. “This was the game...
