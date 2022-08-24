ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup, IL

Fox 59

Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WTHI

Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois

CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
STEWARDSON, IL
hoiabc.com

Three arrested after burglary ring allegedly steals from gaming machines around state

(25 News Now) - Three people have been arrested in connection with burglaries to video gaming machines around the state, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Gino and Giulia Wuttke, along with Alyssa Slouka, are facing charges for their alleged involvement in stealing around $400,000 after Raoul’s office says the trio allegedly broke into businesses and robbed video gaming machines.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Two 24-year-olds shot in Campustown overnight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two 24-year-old Danville men were shot after a fight broke out between multiple people early Saturday morning. Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Green Streets around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a 24-year-old male had a non-life threatening injury to his leg. Another 24-year-old male was […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot

UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500-block of N. Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested with a murder charge. Police say they found a firearm on him. He’s now in custody at the Champaign County […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

23-year-old recovering after being shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm. The initial investigation indicates there was a large fight in the area when shots were fired. CPD responded to Cynthia and Anita Drive. Upon arrival, police found the victim and rendered medical aid until he was taken to the hospital. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Ill. Attorney General: Statewide robbery ring busted

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that three people have been arrested in connection a statewide robbery ring that targets video gaming machines. A fourth suspect was already in prison and two others are wanted. Raoul said the members of this ring allegedly broke into restaurants, bars, social clubs […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in connection to shooting said officials

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a drive-by shooting on July 5. A man was shot in the stomach while driving his car by University Avenue and South Fair Street on July 5. Officers said he left his car after crashing it into a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers helps solve 6 cases

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is recognizing a successful month to achieve victory over violence. Board members say $10,500 will be awarded to anonymous tipsters, who came forward with information to help authorities track down wanted criminals. Crime Stoppers recently raised reward amounts for tipsters, and that has created more of an […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws. ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
ILLINOIS STATE

