Berkeley County, SC

holycitysinner.com

Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to Receive The Order of the Palmetto Award

The Lowcountry Jazz Festival and the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wednesday announced that festival founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina at the kick-off White Party event on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. The award will be presented by state representative Joe Jefferson in a short ceremony as part of the festive evening.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

MUSC new hospital construction underway, on track to open in 2023

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee hospitals will be closing their doors soon, making way for a new medical center. MUSC Black River Medical Center, a brand new $50 million-dollar hospital, will help expand services to patients in need and replace hospitals in Williamsburg and Lake City. It’s...
LAKE CITY, SC
#Arts Education#Visual Arts#Magnet Schools#K12#Bcsd#Dap#Acig#Philip Simmons Middle
live5news.com

Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: Young adult Americans getting high … in record numbers

Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults reached an all-time record last year, according to new federal data. A researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina says younger adults often don’t see substances like ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy as taboo because of potential therapeutic effects, but the substances still have consequences. More: The New York Times.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Loan forgiveness plan can wipe out 28% of South Carolinians debt, data says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are about 43 million Americans that owe student loans, but some of those borrowers will soon get some relief. President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness plan. For recipients of Pell Grants, those with the most financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

