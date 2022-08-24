Read full article on original website
citadel.edu
First Black superintendent in Berkeley County strives to bring district into the future
Note: Deon Jackson is a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 1999; he also earned degrees through The Citadel Graduate College in 2005 and 2013. (Photo courtesy: Grace Beahm Alford, The Post and Courier) The Post and Courier, by Andrew Miller. More than a decade later,...
live5news.com
Spearman lays out biggest disappointment of her career in exclusive 1-on-1 interview
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina routinely ranks among the worst states in the nation for public education with a major achievement gap between Black and white students. In Charleston, only 26 percent of African America students are meeting achievement goals in math compared to 77 percent of their white...
live5news.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
live5news.com
Former DD4 superintendent who resigned amid allegations becomes interim leader of Williamsburg County Schools
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state superintendent appointed an Interim Superintendent of Williamsburg County Schools this week. Molly Spearman sent a letter to the school board on Monday with the news, saying Dr. Kelvin Wymbs will take the role officially on September 1st. Wymbs previously worked in Florence County...
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell to Receive The Order of the Palmetto Award
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival and the Charleston Gaillard Center on Wednesday announced that festival founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell will receive The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor awarded by the Governor of South Carolina at the kick-off White Party event on Friday, September 2nd, 2022. The award will be presented by state representative Joe Jefferson in a short ceremony as part of the festive evening.
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Corrections cancels visitation due to staffing, says historic raises will help solve problem
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people with loved ones at some correctional institutions across the state, taking a visit to see them in prison earlier this week was not possible because of staffing shortages, according to leaders with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Tweets from SCDC show correctional institutes...
The Post and Courier
50-unit townhome project proposed at former Blackbaud stadium site on Daniel Island
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Nowell Creek Village Townhomes to rise in 12 buildings. A 50-unit townhouse development is being proposed on part...
WMBF
MUSC new hospital construction underway, on track to open in 2023
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee hospitals will be closing their doors soon, making way for a new medical center. MUSC Black River Medical Center, a brand new $50 million-dollar hospital, will help expand services to patients in need and replace hospitals in Williamsburg and Lake City. It’s...
live5news.com
Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Young adult Americans getting high … in record numbers
Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults reached an all-time record last year, according to new federal data. A researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina says younger adults often don’t see substances like ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and ecstasy as taboo because of potential therapeutic effects, but the substances still have consequences. More: The New York Times.
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
iheart.com
Loan forgiveness plan can wipe out 28% of South Carolinians debt, data says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are about 43 million Americans that owe student loans, but some of those borrowers will soon get some relief. President Biden announced on Wednesday that people that make less than $125,000 per year would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness plan. For recipients of Pell Grants, those with the most financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.
Student found with weapon in backpack at Goose Creek High School on Thursday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was found with a weapon in their backpack at Goose Creek High School this week. The discovery came after a school resource officer observed a suspicious student interaction on Thursday afternoon, according to a message sent to parents. School administrators and law enforcement took immediate action and conducted […]
live5news.com
Working Wednesdays: Job Impulse has openings for warehouse and administrative jobs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A personnel services provider with thousands of employees worldwide is looking to fill positions in the Lowcountry. Job Impulse was founded in 2006. It maintains more than 50 sites in 12 countries with more than 9,000 workers across the globe. Current openings include mechanical technicians, forklift...
iheart.com
FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
Try these high-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, according to Trip Advisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office to conduct special patrols around Joseph Floyd Manor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor management and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find creative solutions to promote a safer environment for residents and people living in the area of the senior public housing complex. The law enforcement agency has agreed to conduct special...
IOP community raises money for grocery store worker after scam
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved grocery store employee is receiving some help from the Isle of Palms community after she fell victim to a scam. Keera Urick has been a cashier at the IOP Harris Teeter for the last 2.5 years. Back in February, she and her husband moved into a new […]
