ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Pelicans Park is The Place to Be Tonight!

There’s more to baseball than the game. B.J. talks with Kristin Call about all the things that go on during a game. Join WFXB and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for “Weiner Wednesday” tonight at Pelicans Park for half price price hotdogs. Be sure to stop by our tent tonight to play ball pong Crazy Mason gift cards. Also look for WFXB Promotions Manager Seth Forbes on the mound tonight with son Mason. See you there! Click here for tickets.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Loris knocks off S.C. 9 rival North Myrtle Beach

After a hard-fought battle Friday night in North Myrtle Beach, Loris head coach Greg Mance said the game between the Lions and Chiefs was one both teams should have won. But it was Mance’s Lions that came away with the 15-7 victory. "We should have put more points on...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

CCU football introducing “Fan Fest at Teal Town” this fall

CONWAY, S.C. – The CCU Athletics Department, in conjunction with Van Wagner, is excited to announce a new gameday experience at Brooks Stadium with “FanFest at Teal Town. It’s an interactive experience right outside of Brooks Stadium next to the Marrio & Josh Norman Field House. Located at Gate 1, fans will have the opportunity to […]
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Here's your guide to this week's high school football games

Loris (1-0) at North Myrtle Beach (0-1) Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 26, Loris 6 (2021) About the game | As nice as the Bog Off Bowl win over Green Sea Floyds was, the Loris football schedule gets increasingly more difficult over the next month or so, beginning with Friday’s trip to rival North Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs are every bit of a work in progress as quarterback Chance Hall settles into the starting position and a whole bunch of other Chiefs do the same. Loris is further along the developmental path right now and has the type of playmakers who can take it to the house. Either way, this is one of those games where both teams should walk off the field a little better than when they walked onto it.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Basketball
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Myrtle Beach Pelicans#Birds#Pelicans Ballpark
crbjbizwire.com

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
wbtw.com

Sunshine continues, storms limited tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is continue to be a small rain potential throughout the evening until it is after sunset. Partly cloudy conditions for tonight and temperatures will be in the lower-70s. It is likely that fog will develop again late tonight through the early parts of tomorrow morning as the temperatures and dewpoint will be very close in value.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Reopens After Technical Issues

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel has reopened after facing technical issues earlier this week. On Sunday, the SkyWheel malfunctioned, trapping three groups of riders on board. On Tuesday the SkyWheel experienced the same technical issue but no one was on board at the time. According to SkyWheel marketing manager Sean Bailey, the cause of the issue was a faulty low voltage weather sensor.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River

LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
paradiseresortmb.com

Top 5 Places for Margaritas in Myrtle Beach

You have to give Jimmy Buffett props for knowing just how to describe this all-time favorite cocktail. It’s become synonymous with fun in the sun, especially in places such as Myrtle Beach. There are many spots to order one, so finding the BEST margaritas on the Grand Strand is another level.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Find Your Perfect Dinner and Dessert Pairings at The Olive Shoppe!

Olive oil and balsamic vinegar make a healthy pairing that will have your friends asking where did you get it? At the Olive Shoppe, of course! Greg joins Darya Suddreth at the flagship location of the The Olive Shoppe at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. Be sure to like The Olive Shoppe’s page on Facebook and visit them any of their three locations in Myrtle, North Myrtle Beach and Wilmington. For more information, check visit the Olive Shoppe’s webpage.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Myrtle Beach

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Myrtle Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth

I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
WBTW News13

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue holds adoption event in Conway

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue held an adoption event Friday at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway. The North Myrtle Beach-based nonprofit, no-kill rescue focuses on stopping abuse and neglect, finding homes for animals, spaying and neutering services, providing wellness care and shots and promoting public awareness of animals’ needs, […]
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy