Pelicans Park is The Place to Be Tonight!
There’s more to baseball than the game. B.J. talks with Kristin Call about all the things that go on during a game. Join WFXB and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for “Weiner Wednesday” tonight at Pelicans Park for half price price hotdogs. Be sure to stop by our tent tonight to play ball pong Crazy Mason gift cards. Also look for WFXB Promotions Manager Seth Forbes on the mound tonight with son Mason. See you there! Click here for tickets.
Loris knocks off S.C. 9 rival North Myrtle Beach
After a hard-fought battle Friday night in North Myrtle Beach, Loris head coach Greg Mance said the game between the Lions and Chiefs was one both teams should have won. But it was Mance’s Lions that came away with the 15-7 victory. "We should have put more points on...
CCU football introducing “Fan Fest at Teal Town” this fall
CONWAY, S.C. – The CCU Athletics Department, in conjunction with Van Wagner, is excited to announce a new gameday experience at Brooks Stadium with “FanFest at Teal Town. It’s an interactive experience right outside of Brooks Stadium next to the Marrio & Josh Norman Field House. Located at Gate 1, fans will have the opportunity to […]
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Loris (1-0) at North Myrtle Beach (0-1) Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 26, Loris 6 (2021) About the game | As nice as the Bog Off Bowl win over Green Sea Floyds was, the Loris football schedule gets increasingly more difficult over the next month or so, beginning with Friday’s trip to rival North Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs are every bit of a work in progress as quarterback Chance Hall settles into the starting position and a whole bunch of other Chiefs do the same. Loris is further along the developmental path right now and has the type of playmakers who can take it to the house. Either way, this is one of those games where both teams should walk off the field a little better than when they walked onto it.
SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
College’s Best Anglers Decide Bassmaster National Championship On Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The best college anglers in the country will celebrate Labor Day weekend by competing in the Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship at Winyah Bay presented by Bass Pro Shops Sept. 2-4 in Georgetown, S.C. Located on the east coast of South Carolina between Myrtle...
GALLERY: City of Myrtle Beach puts finishing touches on local historic cemetery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach posted to their Facebook page on Saturday morning as their Myrtle Beach city staff put the finishing touches on a historic cemetery located on 21st Avenue North. Last week, workers for the city installed a new perimeter fence, sod...
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
Sunshine continues, storms limited tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is continue to be a small rain potential throughout the evening until it is after sunset. Partly cloudy conditions for tonight and temperatures will be in the lower-70s. It is likely that fog will develop again late tonight through the early parts of tomorrow morning as the temperatures and dewpoint will be very close in value.
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Reopens After Technical Issues
The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel has reopened after facing technical issues earlier this week. On Sunday, the SkyWheel malfunctioned, trapping three groups of riders on board. On Tuesday the SkyWheel experienced the same technical issue but no one was on board at the time. According to SkyWheel marketing manager Sean Bailey, the cause of the issue was a faulty low voltage weather sensor.
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
Top 5 Places for Margaritas in Myrtle Beach
You have to give Jimmy Buffett props for knowing just how to describe this all-time favorite cocktail. It’s become synonymous with fun in the sun, especially in places such as Myrtle Beach. There are many spots to order one, so finding the BEST margaritas on the Grand Strand is another level.
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
Find Your Perfect Dinner and Dessert Pairings at The Olive Shoppe!
Olive oil and balsamic vinegar make a healthy pairing that will have your friends asking where did you get it? At the Olive Shoppe, of course! Greg joins Darya Suddreth at the flagship location of the The Olive Shoppe at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. Be sure to like The Olive Shoppe’s page on Facebook and visit them any of their three locations in Myrtle, North Myrtle Beach and Wilmington. For more information, check visit the Olive Shoppe’s webpage.
Peak Hurricane Season: Officials in Myrtle Beach talk how to stay prepared
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — We are in the peak of hurricane season, and local leaders gathered for a hurricane connection forum Thursday afternoon. The event educated people on what to do before, during and after a storm. With all the recent growth in the area- some people now...
Metros sending the most people to Myrtle Beach
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Myrtle Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth
I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue holds adoption event in Conway
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — The Kind Keeper Animal Rescue held an adoption event Friday at the Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway. The North Myrtle Beach-based nonprofit, no-kill rescue focuses on stopping abuse and neglect, finding homes for animals, spaying and neutering services, providing wellness care and shots and promoting public awareness of animals’ needs, […]
