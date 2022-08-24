Loris (1-0) at North Myrtle Beach (0-1) Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 26, Loris 6 (2021) About the game | As nice as the Bog Off Bowl win over Green Sea Floyds was, the Loris football schedule gets increasingly more difficult over the next month or so, beginning with Friday’s trip to rival North Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs are every bit of a work in progress as quarterback Chance Hall settles into the starting position and a whole bunch of other Chiefs do the same. Loris is further along the developmental path right now and has the type of playmakers who can take it to the house. Either way, this is one of those games where both teams should walk off the field a little better than when they walked onto it.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO