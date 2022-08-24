Florence County Police are investigating after seven guns were stolen from cars that were broken into on Wednesday. The break ins happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Evans Street. There is no person of interest in connection to the break ins and it’s suspected that the area was targeted. The Florence County Police Department urges residents to hide their valuables and to not leave them in vehicles when they aren’t home.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO