Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
One shot in arm outside Timmonsville store, police say
Timmonsville, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Saturday evening in the arm outside a convenience store on East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden. McFadden said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He added they have one man in custody. No additional...
WLTX.com
Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
WMBF
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m. The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their...
msn.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, HCPD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area that injured one person, the department said in a Facebook post. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. The injured person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire […]
WMBF
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital. Police confirm that Hosni Batebawia was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Horry County Police Department said...
WIS-TV
Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
wfxb.com
One Injured During Shooting in Socastee Thursday Afternoon
Horry County Police are investigating after a shooting yesterday afternoon near Socastee. Police say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Alexander Court near Holmestown Road. One person was injured and another is in custody. There is no risk to the community and more information is expected to be released soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
Three men arrested for murder of 17-year-old
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that three men were arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Village at Sandhills last month. According to Lott, Za’quan Grant,21, and Na’quan Addison, 22, are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure […]
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. According to an incident report, officers met with a witness...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kool1027.com
Piggly Wiggly Assault Suspect Arrested Thursday
On Thursday evening, SLED agents and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office took Charles Harrison into custody without incident at his apartment in Winnsboro. Harrison is accused of severely beating the Piggly Wiggly manager during an incident in Mid April. Harrison is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center.
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. jail sergeant with assaulting handcuffed inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant was arrested and charged with assaulting an inmate, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, was charged with second-degree assault and battery in connection with an incident that happened on...
Psychiatric patient takes control of Marion Co. Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, leads chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened after deputies responded to a disturbance there. During the disturbance, the patient took control of the vehicle and lead the sheriff’s […]
wfxb.com
7 Guns Stolen From Vehicles in Florence
Florence County Police are investigating after seven guns were stolen from cars that were broken into on Wednesday. The break ins happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Evans Street. There is no person of interest in connection to the break ins and it’s suspected that the area was targeted. The Florence County Police Department urges residents to hide their valuables and to not leave them in vehicles when they aren’t home.
Warrants: Man accused of killing Dillon principal shot her at his home
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Dillon principal shot her in the chest at his home, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot and killed Sunday morning. Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights elementary School in Dillon County Four School District. Authorities […]
WMBF
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles. Crews...
In 2020, 1 in every 25 Dillon County deaths was a murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cierra Fletcher knew that violence in Dillon County was high. Two years ago, she lost her nephew to it. Then, two months ago, it hit home again when her 15-year-old son, Janare, was shot and killed. “I am so hurt knowing that he’s not going to be there,” she said. […]
WMBF
7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a restaurant on the 1900 block of West Evans Street where the break-ins happened. Officials said seven vehicles were broken into and...
Comments / 0