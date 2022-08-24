The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel has reopened after facing technical issues earlier this week. On Sunday, the SkyWheel malfunctioned, trapping three groups of riders on board. On Tuesday the SkyWheel experienced the same technical issue but no one was on board at the time. According to SkyWheel marketing manager Sean Bailey, the cause of the issue was a faulty low voltage weather sensor.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO