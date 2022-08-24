Read full article on original website
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Papa Dubi’s Restaurant hosts End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil
Three brothers turn co-owners have a cajun feast boiling up in Marshall County this weekend.
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
WAAY-TV
Amerigo bringing new Italian dining option to Huntsville
A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville. Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW. This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. You can see the full menu here, but first check out...
WAFF
Flower Friday: The story behind the Scarlet Rosemallow
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The end of the week means it is Flower Friday!. Matt Candeias with Huntsville Botanical Garden is telling us all about the Scarlet Rosemallow. Find out why this coloful hibiscus was a favorite among presidents like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson!
Krispy Kreme launches new out of this world donut flavor!
With the launch of the Artemis One SLS finally around the corner, Krispy Kreme will offer a new, extremely limited Artemis Moon Doughnut!
WAAY-TV
'Huntsville is just amazing!' Huntsville celebrates being named the best city to live in the country
There is no place like home, especially when it's the number one spot to live in the country. Huntsville celebrated a first place win Thursday night, after being named the number one city to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report earlier this year. The party was fit...
Band of the Week: Bob Jones Patriots
The Bob Jones Patriots are the Jacks's Band of the Week!
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
WAAY-TV
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opening in Albertville
A new family sports pub is coming to Albertville. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s opens Monday at 9438 US Highway 431. It’s owned by Albertville residents Caitlin Nelms and Woody and Jane Brothers. The restaurant offers everything from nachos and pickle chips to steak garlic melts and fish...
Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’
A real estate developer in Huntsville, AL has proposed an exciting idea: erect a 22-story building that connects to the future suspension cable bridge, unofficially known as 'skybridge'.
Unzipped: Athens, 35611
ATHENS, Ala. — As we dive into unzipping the 35611, let's start at the beginning, which in the case of Limestone County goes waaaaay back to before Alabama was a state. The city of Athens maintains an archive of Limestone County history, and Rebekah Davis knows pretty much every thing there is to know about the area. "Well, Athens and Limestone County are older than the state of Alabama. they were established in 1818 and people started moving here even earlier on, like in the early 1800s.
WAFF
Athletes gear up for annual Rocketman Triathlon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 28, hundreds of athletes from across the southeast will be in Huntsville competing in the Rocketman Triathlon! This is North Alabama’s Premier Olympic Distance Race, and it benefits a great cause. About 200 athletes will take part in the race at Ditto Landing....
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Huntsville, Alabama on Petfinder.
Already thinking about what to do when the children are out of school for fall break? Here are some options in Huntsville
It's the age-old question: What to do with the children when they're home for fall break?
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Ghost Walk offering a spooky glimpse into the past in September and October
HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Fall is almost here, and many Halloween celebrations are getting ready to begin, including a tradition in Huntsville that has been going on for 14 years. The Huntsville Ghost Walk begins September 2nd. The Huntsville Ghost Walk features three different tours, the Old Town Historic...
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
themadisonrecord.com
James Clemens Band to march 197 strong this season
MADISON – With the arrival of fall, a new school year starts, and a new season for marching band opens with performances during halftime at football games, along with a separate, different show for competitions. At James Clemens High School, Director of Bands Keith Anderson and Assistant Band Director...
Grissom standout RJ Johnson commits to Alabama men’s basketball
One Grissom basketball star announced his commitment to do just that, playing college hoops just a few hours away.
Owner of legendary Greenbrier Restaurant on growth, hushpuppies and his best advertising method
For years, Greenbrier Restaurant represented the heart of a rural southern Limestone County community known more for its cotton fields on a stretch of road between Huntsville and Decatur. Many of the farms and residents who lived there have since disappeared and have been replaced by auto workers, construction workers...
