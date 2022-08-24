Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City CouncilSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
New Dodger Joey Gallo didn't know what to expect when he came to Los Angeles, but he found a team that was ready to help him be as successful as possible.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
MLB・
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blunt in Assessment of Craig Kimbrel's October Role
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted to the media that Craig Kimbrel will need to earn the right to close postseason games for Los Angeles in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Is on the Verge of Making Franchise History
Los Angeles star Trea Turner is on pace to reach a couple huge statistical marks no Dodgers shortstop has ever reached in a season.
Yardbarker
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
Dodgers: David Price Has Powerful Advice for Walker Buehler Following Surgery
Dodgers veteran David Price provides some great advice for Walker Buehler following the young pitcher's second Tommy John procedure.
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
La Russa sides with fans booing White Sox off field: 'There ain't no free lunch'
The Chicago White Sox were booed off the field by their fans following Friday's 7-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, and manager Tony La Russa feels like his club deserved it. "They came to see us win a ballgame, and we got beat," La Russa said,...
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
Dodgers: Hanser Alberto Notches Historical Feat Not Seen in Over 50 Years
Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto can do it all
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Pregame Injury Update On Three Missing Players
As postseason quickly approaches, there’s lots of looming anxiety around the status of a few key players.Before Saturday’s game, Dave Roberts provided a little relief for LA fans:. Gavin Lux Still Missing From Lineup. The 24-year-old second baseman has yet to make an appearance since his Monday start....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?
Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
NBC Sports
Zaidi pinpoints reason for 'alpha' Bart's recent Giants success
There has been a significant change in Joey Bart since the trade deadline. On Aug. 2, San Francisco sent catcher Curt Casali to the Seattle Mariners, handing back Bart the duties of being the Giants’ primary option behind the plate. “There was no notion that we need to move...
Yardbarker
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate
Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
Comments / 0