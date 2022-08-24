Read full article on original website
cbs17
Detectives ask for public’s help in unsolved Fayetteville homicide investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As you drive down Gillespie St. in Fayetteville, you may notice a new billboard titled ‘Unsolved Homicide.’. Cumberland County deputies unveiled the new billboard Friday morning to request the public’s help in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2018. November 6, 2018,...
Driver charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run crash that injured 6
Fayetteville Police have charged a 24-year-old driver after a hit-and-run investigation.at Stoney Point Road and Gillis Hill Road.
2 men charged with attempted murder in Fayetteville mall shooting
The shooting in the Cross Creek Mall parking lot was an attempted murder, according to investigators.
cbs17
2 arrested, including 1 repeat offender, in Lee County traffic stop drug bust: deputies
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say they have arrested two men after finding drugs during a traffic stop. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents pulled them over Wednesday on Lemon Springs Road near Minter School Road, according to reports. Deputies identified the driver as 40-year-old Thomas...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man charged with murder, dismembering human remains
MAXTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after dismembered human remains were recovered in Robeson County. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Tuesday after Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was contacted about a female who had not been seen since around August 12th.
columbuscountynews.com
CCSO Seeks Fuel Theft Suspect
Everyone is looking to save on fuel costs, but a someone in eastern Columbus is carrying things too far. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the person or persons responsible for a series of fuel thefts in Acme, Delco and Riegelwood. In a Facebook post, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asked for information about a possible suspect vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 Ford Edge, pulling a homemade trailer equipped with a large fuel tank.
POLICE: Bomb threat made at Rockingham Walmart
ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at a local retail store Friday afternoon. According to the Rockingham Police Department, someone grabbed a Walmart walkie-talkie and said there was a bomb in the store. Police and the Rockingham Fire Department responded to the scene, which has since...
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains
MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
wfxb.com
Marlboro County Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested
A suspect is in custody after deputies say he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called to the Circle B convenience store in McColl yesterday around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a man entering the store armed with a knife and demanding money. The suspect was able to get away and no one was hurt during the robbery. Deputies and K-9 officers immediately began the search and were able to locate 52 year old James Murphy. Murphy was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and petty larceny. He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
wpde.com
Man charged with murder, dismembering human remains after body found near Maxton, Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The recovery of human remains Wednesday evening has led to the arrest of a Robeson County man. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence. Wilkins said he was contacted...
WRAL
Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man. Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they targeted a man...
Fayetteville Police charge man in fatal Murchison Road shooting
Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting along Murchison Road.
wcti12.com
2 women charged in bomb threats at Robeson Co. Campbell Soup plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into multiple bomb threats in June at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Belin and Zeigler are both...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
WECT
Bladen County jailer accused of impersonating an officer says he was trying to stop a road rage incident
FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Bladen County Sheriff’s detention officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with impersonating an officer after being accused trying to pull over a woman even though he didn’t have the authority to do so, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Stephon Singleton, 51, from...
wfxb.com
Man Wanted in Connection to Florence County Shooting in April Arrested in Maryland
A man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in April in Florence is in custody. David Lee Simpson is charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city. Simpson was arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement in La Plata, Maryland. Simpson’s charges are from two incidents on West Marion Street in April. He was denied bond and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
WMBF
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road rage incident may have sparked a shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31, according to an incident report. Officers met up with the victim who said he was driving on Highway 31 right before the Robert Grissom exit when the incident happened.
WMBF
Loris man charged in 2020 attempted murder
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is in custody for an Oct. 2020 attempted murder, according to Horry County Police. On Thursday, Carl Green, Jr., 21, was booked into J. Rueben Long Detention Center charged with attempted murder. The bail has not been set. On Oct. 20, 2020,...
