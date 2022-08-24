A suspect is in custody after deputies say he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called to the Circle B convenience store in McColl yesterday around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a man entering the store armed with a knife and demanding money. The suspect was able to get away and no one was hurt during the robbery. Deputies and K-9 officers immediately began the search and were able to locate 52 year old James Murphy. Murphy was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and petty larceny. He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO