Lumberton, NC

Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man charged with murder, dismembering human remains

MAXTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after dismembered human remains were recovered in Robeson County. According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Tuesday after Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was contacted about a female who had not been seen since around August 12th.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

CCSO Seeks Fuel Theft Suspect

Everyone is looking to save on fuel costs, but a someone in eastern Columbus is carrying things too far. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about the person or persons responsible for a series of fuel thefts in Acme, Delco and Riegelwood. In a Facebook post, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asked for information about a possible suspect vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 Ford Edge, pulling a homemade trailer equipped with a large fuel tank.
DELCO, NC
The Richmond Observer

POLICE: Bomb threat made at Rockingham Walmart

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating a reported bomb threat at a local retail store Friday afternoon. According to the Rockingham Police Department, someone grabbed a Walmart walkie-talkie and said there was a bomb in the store. Police and the Rockingham Fire Department responded to the scene, which has since...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
truecrimedaily

N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains

MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Marlboro County Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

A suspect is in custody after deputies say he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called to the Circle B convenience store in McColl yesterday around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a man entering the store armed with a knife and demanding money. The suspect was able to get away and no one was hurt during the robbery. Deputies and K-9 officers immediately began the search and were able to locate 52 year old James Murphy. Murphy was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and petty larceny. He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man. Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they targeted a man...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

2 women charged in bomb threats at Robeson Co. Campbell Soup plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into multiple bomb threats in June at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Belin and Zeigler are both...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Man Wanted in Connection to Florence County Shooting in April Arrested in Maryland

A man who was wanted in connection to a shooting in April in Florence is in custody. David Lee Simpson is charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city. Simpson was arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement in La Plata, Maryland. Simpson’s charges are from two incidents on West Marion Street in April. He was denied bond and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Loris man charged in 2020 attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is in custody for an Oct. 2020 attempted murder, according to Horry County Police. On Thursday, Carl Green, Jr., 21, was booked into J. Rueben Long Detention Center charged with attempted murder. The bail has not been set. On Oct. 20, 2020,...
LORIS, SC

