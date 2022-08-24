Positional relationship between lacrimal sac and skull base: implication of risk of cerebrospinal fluid leakage during dacryocystorhinostomy

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Nature.com
Systemic IL-27 administration prevents abscess formation and osteolysis via local neutrophil recruitment and activation
Interleukin-27 is a pleiotropic cytokine whose functions during bacterial infections remain controversial, and its role in patients with S. aureus osteomyelitis is unknown. To address this knowledge gap, we completed a clinical study and observed elevated serum IL-27 levels (20-fold higher, P"‰<"‰0.05) in patients compared with healthy controls. Remarkably, IL-27 serum levels were 60-fold higher in patients immediately following septic death than in uninfected patients (P"‰<"‰0.05), suggesting a pathogenic role of IL-27. To test this hypothesis, we evaluated S. aureus osteomyelitis in WT and IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice with and without exogenous IL-27 induction by intramuscular injection of rAAV-IL-27p28 or rAAV-GFP, respectively. We found that IL-27 was induced at the surgical site within 1"‰day of S. aureus infection of bone and was expressed by M0, M1 and M2 macrophages and osteoblasts but not by osteoclasts. Unexpectedly, exogenous IL-27p28 (~2"‰ngÂ·mLâˆ’1 in serum) delivery ameliorated soft tissue abscesses and peri-implant bone loss during infection, accompanied by enhanced local IL-27 expression, significant accumulation of RORÎ³t+ neutrophils at the infection site, a decrease in RANK+ cells, and compromised osteoclast formation. These effects were not observed in IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice compared with WT mice, suggesting that IL-27 is dispensable for immunity but mediates redundant immune and bone cell functions during infection. In vitro studies and bulk RNA-seq of infected tibiae showed that IL-27 increased nos1, nos2, il17a, il17f, and rorc expression but did not directly stimulate chemotaxis. Collectively, these results identify a novel phenomenon of IL-27 expression by osteoblasts immediately following S. aureus infection of bone and suggest a protective role of systemic IL-27 in osteomyelitis.
Nature.com
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
A dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid hydrogel as an effective carrier for stem cells in skin regeneration therapy
Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) show potential in skin regeneration research. A previous study reported the failure of full-thickness skin self-repair in an injury area exceeding 4"‰cm in diameter. Stem cell therapies have shown promise in accelerating skin regeneration; however, the low survival rate of transplanted cells due to the lack of protection during and after transplantation leads to low efficacy. Hence, effective biomaterials for the delivery and retention of ADSCs are urgently needed for skin regeneration purposes. Here, we covalently crosslinked hyaluronic acid with methacrylic anhydride and then covalently crosslinked the product with dopamine to engineer dopamine-methacrylated hyaluronic acid (DA-MeHA). Our experiments suggested that the DA-MeHA hydrogel firmly adhered to the skin wound defect and promoted cell proliferation in vitro and skin defect regeneration in vivo. Mechanistic analyses revealed that the beneficial effect of the DA-MeHA hydrogel combined with ADSCs on skin defect repair may be closely related to the Notch signaling pathway. The ADSCs from the DA-MeHA hydrogel secrete high levels of growth factors and are thus highly efficacious for promoting skin wound healing. This DA-MeHA hydrogel may be used as an effective potential carrier for stem cells as it enhances the efficacy of ADSCs in skin regeneration.
Nature.com
A cross-sectional survey on awareness of cancer risk factors, information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan
Due to recent increases in cancer burden worldwide, we investigated current awareness of cancer risk factors and the association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan. A nationwide representative sample aged 20Â years or older (563 men and 653 women) responded to a questionnaire as part of a population-based survey in December 2018. Tobacco smoking (55.7% of the mean attributable fraction of cancer risk overall) and cancer-causing infection (52.0%) were regarded more highly than other lifestyle factors as causes of cancer (obesity [36.6%], physical inactivity [31.9%], unbalanced diet [30.9%], and alcohol consumption [26.2%]). The association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention was evaluated using a logistic regression model. The websites of public institutions, and health professionals were associated with a broad range of health behaviors including improving diet, exercise, cancer screening/health check-up, and abstinence from smoking/drinking. Among sources of print media, positive associations were observed between books and improving diet/exercise, brochures and cancer screening/health check-up, and advertisements and abstinence from smoking/drinking. A strategic health communication approach that utilizes various information sources and delivery channels is needed to inform the public about cancer prevention and to motivate risk-reducing behaviors in the population.
Nature.com
Influence of temperature gradient of slab track on the dynamic responses of the train-CRTS III slab track on subgrade nonlinear coupled system
Temperature is an important load for ballastless track. However, there is little research on the system dynamic responses when a train travels on a ballastless track under the temperature gradient of ballastless track. Considering the moving train, temperature gradient of slab track, gravity of slab track, and the contact nonlinearity between interfaces of slab track, a dynamic model for a high-speed train runs along the CRTS III slab track on subgrade is developed by a nonlinear coupled way in ANSYS. The system dynamic responses under the temperature gradient of slab track with different amplitudes are theoretically investigated with the model. The results show that: (1) The proportions of the initial force and stress caused by the temperature gradient of slab track are different for different calculation items. The initial fastener tension force and positive slab bending stress have large proportions exceeding 50%. (2) The maximum dynamic responses for slab track are not uniform along the track. The maximum slab bending stress, slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration appear in the slab middle, at the slab end, and at the concrete base end, respectively. (3) The maximum accelerations of track components appear when the fifth or sixth wheel passes the measuring point, and at least two cars should be used. (4) The temperature gradient of slab track has a small influence on the car body acceleration. However, the influences on the slab acceleration, concrete base acceleration, fastener tension force are large, and the influence on the slab bending stress is huge.
Nature.com
COVID vaccines slash risk of spreading Omicron — and so does prior infection
But the benefit of vaccines in reducing Omicron transmission doesn’t last for long. You have full access to this article via your institution. People who become infected with the Omicron variant are less likely to spread the virus to others if they have been vaccinated or have had a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study in US prisons1. And people who have had a prior infection and been vaccinated are even less likely to pass on the virus, although the benefit of vaccines in reducing infectiousness seems to wane over time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
Nature.com
Fourth thoracic vertebra as landmark for depth of right internal jugular vein catheterization in infants
The carina is considered a reliable marker for the depth of right internal jugular vein catheterization in infants on chest radiograph. In adult anatomy, the carina is typically located at the level of the fifth thoracic vertebra. We are not aware of a positional relationship between infant carina and thoracic vertebrae. Thus, we evaluated that a vertebral body may be at the same level as carina and can be as radiographic landmarks for the depth of right internal jugular vein catheterization in infants. In this retrospective analysis, 108 infants (aged 1"“12Â months) who underwent congenital heart surgery between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019 were included. We analyzed the post-operative chest radiographs of those who underwent right internal jugular vein catheterization and assessed the positional relationship of the carina and vertebral bodies. We measured the vertical distance of the central venous catheter (CVC)Â catheter tip from the carina (below the carina 22Â mm, it may be close to or into the right atrium). In total, 95 children were enrolled; The carina was located at the third thoracic vertebra in two cases (2%) and at the fourth thoracic vertebra in 93 cases (98%). The distance between the tip of CVC and the carina was 10 (4, 15) mm, and 6.3% (6 cases) had the catheter tip at more than 22Â mm below the carina. Most fourth thoracic vertebrae were at the same level as the carina on chest radiographs. Therefore, it has potential as a radiographic landmark for the depth of right internal jugular vein catheterization in infants on chest radiograph.
Nature.com
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
Nature.com
Predicting liver regeneration following major resection
Breakdown of synthesis, excretion and detoxification defines liver failure. Post-hepatectomy liver failure (PHLF) is specific for liver resection and a rightfully feared complication due to high lethality and limited therapeutic success. Individual cytokine and growth factor profiles may represent potent predictive markers for recovery of liver function. We aimed to investigate these profiles in post-hepatectomy regeneration. This study combined a time-dependent cytokine and growth factor profiling dataset of a training (30 patients) and a validation (14 patients) cohorts undergoing major liver resection with statistical and predictive models identifying individual pathway signatures. 2319 associations were tested. Primary hepatocytes isolated from patient tissue samples were stimulated and their proliferation was analysed through DNA content assay. Common expression trajectories of cytokines and growth factors with strong correlation to PHLF, morbidity and mortality were identified despite highly individual perioperative dynamics. Especially, dynamics of EGF, HGF, and PLGF were associated with mortality. PLGF was additionally associated with PHLF and complications. A global association-network was calculated and validated to investigate interdependence of cytokines and growth factors with clinical attributes. Preoperative cytokine and growth factor signatures were identified allowing prediction of mortality following major liver resection by regression modelling. Proliferation analysis of corresponding primary human hepatocytes showed associations of individual regenerative potential with clinical outcome. Prediction of PHLF was possible on as early as first postoperative day (POD1) with AUC above 0.75. Prediction of PHLF and mortality is possible on POD1 with liquid-biopsy based risk profiling. Further utilization of these models would allow tailoring of interventional strategies according to individual profiles.
Nature.com
Monitoring longitudinal disease progression in a novel murine Kit tumor model using high-field MRI
Animal models are an indispensable platform used in various research disciplines, enabling, for example, studies of basic biological mechanisms, pathological processes and new therapeutic interventions. In this study, we applied magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to characterize the clinical picture of a novel N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea-induced Kit-mutant mouse in vivo. Seven C3H KitN824K/WT mutant animals each of both sexes and their littermates were monitored every other month for a period of twelve months. MRI relaxometry data of hematopoietic bone marrow and splenic tissue as well as high-resolution images of the gastrointestinal organs were acquired. Compared with controls, the mutants showed a dynamic change in the shape and volume of the cecum and enlarged PeyerÂ´s patches were identified throughout the entire study. Mammary tumors were observed in the majority of mutant females and were first detected at eight months of age. Using relaxation measurements, a substantial decrease in longitudinal relaxation times in hematopoietic tissue was detected in mutants at one year of age. In contrast, transverse relaxation time of splenic tissue showed no differences between genotypes, except in two mutant mice, one of which had leukemia and the other hemangioma. In this study, in vivo MRI was used for the first time to thoroughly characterize the evolution of systemic manifestations of a novel Kit-induced tumor model and to document the observable organ-specific disease cascade.
Nature.com
Current trends and outcomes of non-elective neurosurgical care in Central Europe during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic
Reflecting the first wave COVID-19 pandemic in Central Europe (i.e. March 16th"“April 15th, 2020) the neurosurgical community witnessed a general diminution in the incidence of emergency neurosurgical cases, which was impelled by a reduced number of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), spine conditions, and chronic subdural hematomas (CSDH). This appeared to be associated with restrictions imposed on mobility within countries but also to possible delayed patient introduction and interdisciplinary medical counseling. In response to one year of COVID-19 experience, also mapping the third wave of COVID-19 in 2021 (i.e. March 16 to April 15, 2021), we aimed to reevaluate the current prevalence and outcomes for emergency non-elective neurosurgical cases in COVID-19-negative patients across Austria and the Czech Republic. The primary analysis was focused on incidence and 30-day mortality in emergency neurosurgical cases compared to four preceding years (2017"“2020). A total of 5077 neurosurgical emergency cases were reviewed. The year 2021 compared to the years 2017"“2019 was not significantly related to any increased odds of 30Â day mortality in Austria or in the Czech Republic. Recently, there was a significant propensity toward increased incidence rates of emergency non-elective neurosurgical cases during the third COVID-19 pandemic wave in Austria, driven by their lower incidence during the first COVID-19 wave in 2020. Selected neurosurgical conditions commonly associated with traumatic etiologies including TBI, and CSDH roughly reverted to similar incidence rates from the previous non-COVID-19Â years. Further resisting the major deleterious effects of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it is edifying to notice that the neurosurgical communityÂ´s demeanor to the recent third pandemic culmination keeps the very high standards of non-elective neurosurgical care alongside with low periprocedural morbidity. This also reflects the current state of health care quality in the Czech Republic and Austria.
Nature.com
In the developing cerebral cortex: axonogenesis, synapse formation, and synaptic plasticity are regulated by SATB2 target genes
Special AT-rich sequence-binding protein 2 is essential for the development of cerebral cortex and key molecular node for the establishment of proper neural circuitry and function. Mutations inÂ the SATB2 gene lead to SATB2-associated syndrome, which is characterized by abnormal development of skeleton and central nervous systems. Methods. We...
Nature.com
The CCTG PA.7 phase II trial of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel with or without durvalumab and tremelimumab as initial therapy in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Immunotherapy-based monotherapy treatment in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) has shown limited benefit outside of the mismatch repair deficiency setting, while safety and efficacy of combining dual-checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy with chemotherapy remains uncertain. Here, we present results from the CCTG PA.7 study (NCT02879318), a randomized phase II trial comparing gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel with and without immune checkpoint inhibitors durvalumab and tremelimumab in 180 patients with mPDAC. The primary endpoint was overall survival. Secondary endpoints included progression-free survival and objective response rate. Results of the trial were negative as combination immunotherapy did not improve survival among the unselected patient population (p"‰="‰0.72) and toxicity was limited to elevation of lymphocytes in the combination immunotherapy group (p"‰="‰0.02). Exploratory baseline circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) sequencing revealed increased survival for patients with KRAS wildtype tumors in both the combination immunotherapy (p"‰="‰0.001) and chemotherapy (p"‰="‰0.004) groups. These data support the utility of ctDNA analysis in PDAC and the prognostic value of ctDNA-based KRAS mutation status.
Nature.com
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Nature.com
Neutrophil extracellular traps-triggered impaired autophagic flux via METTL3 underlies sepsis-associated acute lung injury
Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) assist pathogen clearance, while excessive NETs formation is associated with exacerbated inflammatory responses and tissue injury in acute lung injury (ALI)/acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Autophagy is generally considered to be a protective process, but autophagy dysfunction is harmful. Whether and how NETs affect autophagic flux during sepsis-induced ALI are currently unknown. Here, we confirmed that the level of NETs was increased in ARDS patients and mice models, which led to impairment of autophagic flux and deterioration of the disease. Mechanistically, NETs activated METTL3 mediated m6A methylation of Sirt1 mRNA in alveolar epithelial cells, resulting in abnormal autophagy. These findings provide new insights into how NETs contribute to the development of sepsis-associated ALI/ARDS.
Comments / 0