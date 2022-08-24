ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?

Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas

When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
HUNTINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
K-Fox 95.5

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s

On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage beats Kilgore 45-10

CARTHAGE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Carthage Bulldogs in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 45-10. Click the video above for the highlights.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard

KLTV’s Willie Downs talks with Tyler Junior College’s Facilities and Construction Director Mark Gartman about what’s been going on with the campus’ trees and why so many have been cut down recently. Updated: 3 hours ago. Martin Pessink, owner of Sasquatch Trading Post, said the burglary...
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Amusement Park#Plumbing#Business Industry#Linus Business#North University Drive
K-Fox 95.5

Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas

A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District board of trustees approved have approved a 19-percent raise for district bus drivers. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Les Linebarger says that this raise makes the district COMPETITIVE. “We raised the minimum rate from $13.40 an hour to $16 an hour...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Woman gets out safely, 2 cats die in Lufkin house fire

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin homeowner and two of her cats made it out of a house fire safely but her two other cats died Thursday afternoon. The city of Lufkin said in a statement that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Lotus Lane Drive in the Iverness Mobile Home Park around noon.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested

We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy