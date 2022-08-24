Read full article on original website
Night Howls Waving Adoption Fees To Clear The Shelter In Lufkin, Texas
Night Howls is coming to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin. Be there Saturday, August 27th during extended hours from 12 pm to 9 pm to help them clear the shelter. Come out to find a new companion or to support the shelter. This is...
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?
Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas
When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
Big Rigs To Invade Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
While you have been busy enjoying our summer vacation, a group of dedicated big rig enthusiasts have been working to make the best big rig show in the country right here in historic downtown Nacogdoches. The Old Town Rig Down is coming September 16th - 17th, 2022. This is the...
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s
On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage beats Kilgore 45-10
CARTHAGE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Carthage Bulldogs in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Kilgore, 45-10. Click the video above for the highlights.
WebXtra: Kilgore launches Operation Buzzard
KLTV’s Willie Downs talks with Tyler Junior College’s Facilities and Construction Director Mark Gartman about what’s been going on with the campus’ trees and why so many have been cut down recently. Updated: 3 hours ago. Martin Pessink, owner of Sasquatch Trading Post, said the burglary...
Get Your Own Zip Line Park With This Property in Nacogdoches, Texas
Looking for a property with two homes, walkable trails, two stocked ponds, and your own personal zip line park sounds kind of far-fetched. If that is your criteria you are in luck, as the former Zip Nac is for sale. There is something freeing about flying through the forest off...
Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas
A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
You’re Invited to Walk With A Doc This Saturday in Lufkin, Texas
St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin is inviting the public to the first-ever Walk with a Doc event. This could very well be your first step to living healthier and living longer. Making the time to have a daily walk, or at least walk several times a week, is good for your...
Guns Up, Lumberjacks! Texas Tech is Interested in SFA in Nacogdoches, TX
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX is currently an unaffiliated school, but it is being reported that their Board of Regents is considering joining a larger university system. So far three universities have expressed interest in this, including one in Lubbock, TX. “The Texas State University System does...
Angelina County Ag News: How to tackle fire ants this fall
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With recent rainfall seeming to bring fire ants back to the surface of the soil, I’ve been getting some questions about them recently. At a church youth event earlier this week, adult volunteers had to mark the mounds outside so that the kids didn’t accidentally get in them as they were playing.
Pedestrian killed in Tyler auto-pedestrian crash on S Broadway Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials have identified a pedestrian who died following a Tyler auto-pedestrian crash on S Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive. Cristian Vavich, 35 of Tyler, was walking across S Broadway Avenue from the area of Whataburger when a Toyota truck swerved in an attempt to miss him “but was unable to,” […]
Enter This Selena Look-A-Like Contest In Lufkin, Texas
If you have a family member that resembles the 'Queen of Tejano Music' Selena Quintanilla then you are in luck. As a part of the Heritage Festival in Downtown Lufkin on October 22nd, 2022, Lufkin Parks and Recreation is doing a Selena look-a-like contest. Pay tribute to the queen by...
Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District board of trustees approved have approved a 19-percent raise for district bus drivers. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Les Linebarger says that this raise makes the district COMPETITIVE. “We raised the minimum rate from $13.40 an hour to $16 an hour...
Woman gets out safely, 2 cats die in Lufkin house fire
LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin homeowner and two of her cats made it out of a house fire safely but her two other cats died Thursday afternoon. The city of Lufkin said in a statement that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Lotus Lane Drive in the Iverness Mobile Home Park around noon.
ACM Award Winner, Parker McCollum, Returns to Nacogdoches, Texas
It was just a little over a year ago when Parker McCollum was in concert at the Nacogdoches County Expo Center. On Saturday, April 24, 2021, a sold-out crowd saw Parker, Read Southall Band, and William Beckmann. Let's Do It Again. Parker McCollum is coming back to Nacogdoches on Saturday,...
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Jacksonville, Texas Man Who Held Family at Gun Point Has Been Arrested
We can throw out some praise for law enforcement with this story of getting a dangerous man off the streets. A Jacksonville, Texas man who has a long rap sheet was finally taken into custody this week. The man has been arrested for other offenses this year but managed to get released each time which lead up to this latest arrest after holding a family at gun point and threatening them.
