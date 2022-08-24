Read full article on original website
Narcity
Keanu Reeves Showed Up At A Stranger's Wedding & Even Posed For Pics With The Bride (PHOTOS)
Talk about a special guest! Canadian icon Keanu Reeves recently gave one couple a weekend to remember, after unexpectedly showing up at their wedding reception. Last weekend, James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, England. According to Newsweek, James Roadnight was hanging out...
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
The Wendy's Mascot Has Gone Grey To Support Lisa LaFlamme & Got Real About Hair Colour
With the news of Lisa LaFlamme being ousted from CTV after her 35-year tenure at the news organization, the outrage among Canadians has been real. In perhaps an unexpected show of support, Wendy's Canada is also backing LaFlamme. The company's mascot, who famously rocks red pigtails, recently let her hair...
Drake's New Haircut Got A Mixed Reaction & He's Being Called 'Champagne Escobar' (PHOTOS)
Drake has just debuted a brand new 'do on Instagram – and the internet is freaking out about it. The Canadian star might be known for his signature buzzcut look, but it seems like he's decided to shake things up. On Thursday, August 25, he shared several pictures on...
Fans Are Complaining About The Weeknd's Vancouver Concert Being 'The Temperature Of Hell'
Some fans who attended The Weeknd's concert on Tuesday night at BC Place in Vancouver are complaining about the heat inside the venue and saying that it ran out of water to sell. People online were impressed by the show the Canadian star put on, although many had concerns about...
The Canadian Screen Awards Says It's Moving To Gender-Neutral Acting Categories From 2023
The Canadian Screen Awards has announced that it will drop categories dedicated to male and female performers as of 2023, in exchange for what it's calling "gender-neutral performance categories." In a statement shared on Thursday, August 25, Canada's top film and television awards confirmed the transition for lead and supporting...
Toronto Has One Of The Top 15 'Coolest Streets In The World' & It Beat Barcelona By A Lot
Do you enjoy taking a stroll down a quaint and aesthetic street in Toronto and wonder if it's one of the coolest streets in the world?. Well, you're right! Toronto made it to Time Out's list of "The 33 coolest streets in the world," and it's so awesome!. Time Out...
These TikToks Show The Reality Of Hiking In BC & It's Not Like Instagram Makes You Think
There are so absolutely stunning hikes to do in B.C. but it's not always pure bliss for hikers and these TikToks will show you why. People have created videos showing the brutal reality of hiking in B.C. and it's really not all as magical as the social media world might make you think.
