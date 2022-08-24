ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Goal-line stand lifts North Fremont over Bear Lake

North Fremont opened its season Friday with 24-22 win over Bear Lake as the Husky defense made a goal-line stand with a minute and change of the clock. The two teams traded scores throughout the game. The Huskies ultimately snagged the momentum in the second half after a defensive stop led to a 61-yard touchdown run from running back Angel Romero.
ASHTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Rigby, ID
Rigby, ID
Sports
Rigby, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Education
Rigby, ID
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Blackfoot enters season ranked fourth in 4A

If you sat down at a computer and designed a high school football team, a squad with experience and talent and versatility and everything you need to win a state championship, you would probably end up with something like Blackfoot’s team this year. The Broncos check most every box:...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

District 91 breaks ground on new Tiger Athletic Complex

Idaho Falls School District 91’s Superintendent Jim Shank, members of the district’s board of trustees, Tiger Club representatives and Idaho Falls High School athletes grabbed shovels and broke ground Thursday for the new Tiger Athletic Complex. The complex is being built on a lot on 49th Street between...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Hooper
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Sugar-Salem School District embraces growth

Students in Sugar-Salem School District 322 are getting accustomed to their new schedules as they complete their first week in school. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw reported that the district is responding to growth in the community.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Connor Academy officials to host groundbreaking for $12 million middle school on Monday

CHUBBUCK — One local charter school is embarking on a project that will bring it one step closer to providing a campus for K-12 students. Officials with Connor Academy in Chubbuck announced plans Thursday to construct Alpine Academy Charter School, a school for students in grades six through eight. “I am so excited about this,” said Connor Academy Principal Joel Lovstedt. “We have been working so hard on this. This...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Post Register

High registration causes overcrowding in local schools

Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities. Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground

IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Press Box#Art#American Football#Highschoolsports#Rigby High School#Jefferson Joint School
idahoednews.org

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
CHUBBUCK, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around

Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello,  winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains  have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Post Register

P&Z gives Rowes Garden annexation 'do not pass' recommendation

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved. A little over 30...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Brush fire burns to within feet of local home before being contained

FORT HALL — At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a brush Fire at 818 Weat Sambo Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. One house and two out buildings and several cars were threatened by the fire but quick actions were taken and the property was saved. According to Fire Chief Eric King, “The fire burned within feet of the home. The local farmer used...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure

IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy