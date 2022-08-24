Read full article on original website
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline can't keep up with Stansbury's explosive offense
REXBURG — It wasn’t the start to the season the Skyline football team had envisioned, but coach Scott Berger took a more big-picture approach after the Grizzlies fell to Stansbury, Utah 68-42 on Friday. “This will make us a lot better in the long run,” Berger said following...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Goal-line stand lifts North Fremont over Bear Lake
North Fremont opened its season Friday with 24-22 win over Bear Lake as the Husky defense made a goal-line stand with a minute and change of the clock. The two teams traded scores throughout the game. The Huskies ultimately snagged the momentum in the second half after a defensive stop led to a 61-yard touchdown run from running back Angel Romero.
spotonidaho.com
First football game to be played on new Ravsten Stadium turf Friday night
The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Watch a timelapse video in the player above showing the construction of the field. The upgrades to Ravsten Stadium are almost finished, and Idaho Falls School District 91 is excited to announce thefirst football...
Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex
Idaho Falls High School is making their first step into expanding their athletic program. The post Idaho Falls High School holds groundbreaking for new athletic complex appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Blackfoot enters season ranked fourth in 4A
If you sat down at a computer and designed a high school football team, a squad with experience and talent and versatility and everything you need to win a state championship, you would probably end up with something like Blackfoot’s team this year. The Broncos check most every box:...
eastidahonews.com
New car to be raffled during high school football game after students raise over $103,000
REXBURG — A year of anticipation to raffle off a brand new car at a high school has paid off and will be presented to a lucky winner Saturday night. Stone’s Toyota in Rexburg partnered with the Madison School District and donated a 2021 Toyota Camry to the school district last year so students could raise money.
Post Register
District 91 breaks ground on new Tiger Athletic Complex
Idaho Falls School District 91’s Superintendent Jim Shank, members of the district’s board of trustees, Tiger Club representatives and Idaho Falls High School athletes grabbed shovels and broke ground Thursday for the new Tiger Athletic Complex. The complex is being built on a lot on 49th Street between...
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night – August 26th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a packed week 1 of action on the gridiron, and the slate included the Rocky Mountain Rumble and the first game on the new Ravsten Stadium turf!. Check out the full episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see a full recap. Article...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sugar-Salem School District embraces growth
Students in Sugar-Salem School District 322 are getting accustomed to their new schedules as they complete their first week in school. Superintendent Chester Bradshaw reported that the district is responding to growth in the community.
Connor Academy officials to host groundbreaking for $12 million middle school on Monday
CHUBBUCK — One local charter school is embarking on a project that will bring it one step closer to providing a campus for K-12 students. Officials with Connor Academy in Chubbuck announced plans Thursday to construct Alpine Academy Charter School, a school for students in grades six through eight. “I am so excited about this,” said Connor Academy Principal Joel Lovstedt. “We have been working so hard on this. This...
Post Register
High registration causes overcrowding in local schools
Year after year, area schools are finding it harder to accommodate a growing student body in outdated, overcrowded facilities. Rising enrollment numbers accompanied by multiple failed bonds have left Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 scrambling to find adequate space for students in their schools.
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
idahoednews.org
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’
CHUBBUCK — While living in Kansas City in 2008, Ryan “Bud” Matthews “fell into some friends” who were involved in that region’s competitive cooking scene. He took notes, learned from the best, and started competitive cooking himself the same year. Then, his passion, combined with a lack of barbecue options in southeastern Idaho, led to a career change in 2021 when he launched his food truck — Smokin’ Buds BBQ.
Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition
Life on the family farm has nearly disappeared across some parts of America. The post Local 6-generation family farm earns state-wide recognition appeared first on Local News 8.
Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around
Sunny to start and mild in the valley with 72 by 10am and around 90 degrees later (87 in Idaho Falls) with some light hazy sun and windy at times in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, winds southwest gusting to 20+ Mountains have an isolated chance of storms with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70's to 80. The post Clouds and winds increase with PM storms around appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
P&Z gives Rowes Garden annexation 'do not pass' recommendation
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission heard comments Tuesday night from concerned residents of Rowes Garden in a public forum concerning the proposed annexation of their neighborhood, and the commissioners voted to not recommend to the city council that the annexation be approved. A little over 30...
Emergency Idaho Falls Fiber maintenance outage scheduled Thursday
Idaho Falls Fiber will be conducting emergency maintenance on the network during the early morning hours of Thursday. The post Emergency Idaho Falls Fiber maintenance outage scheduled Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
Brush fire burns to within feet of local home before being contained
FORT HALL — At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a brush Fire at 818 Weat Sambo Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. One house and two out buildings and several cars were threatened by the fire but quick actions were taken and the property was saved. According to Fire Chief Eric King, “The fire burned within feet of the home. The local farmer used...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
