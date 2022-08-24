ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

julie bauerfield
3d ago

I didn't go to college in now you want me to pay for other people's kids to go,wth is wrong with you,if I could have afford that I would have went .

Kurt Angst
3d ago

Biden worst President ever, no financial sense. Just a salesman telling people what they want to hear to get votes and approval ratings. The generatioms that fall for this are the ones that will one day understand. Its sad just a repeating bunch of crap. Wrll those of you that accept just remember you are a slave being groomed for their wealth. A worker ant......

biztoc.com

Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Fortune

Biden’s $10,000 student loan forgiveness could wipe out the debts of nearly half of all borrowers. But for others, it won’t even make a dent

President Biden unveiled a student loan forgiveness program on Wednesday that will wipe out the federal education debts of millions of Americans. The long-awaited executive action includes $10,000 in loan forgiveness for individual federal borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year and households earning less than $250,000 as well as $20,000 in forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients, according to the White House. Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduate students who “display exceptional financial need.”
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
TaxBuzz

Wisconsin Gov. Proposes $600 Million Tax Cut, Criticized For "Vote-Buying Ploy"

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has proposed a massive $600 million tax cut initiative but is facing criticism that it is a "tax gimmick" and "vote-buying ploy." Yesterday, during an appearance at the Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee, Evers announced his new proposal, which would utilize the state's surplus to provide Wisconsin residents with hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief.
