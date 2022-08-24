Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
Thousands attend Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street
EUGENE, Ore.—It's a block party at Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street Market has made its return since 2019. Tracy Montes, events manager for Obie Companies, said they're all about community engagement, and what better way to bring everyone together than throwing a block party. "We really wanted to...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Eugene
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Eugene from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
kezi.com
Lane County DA’s office staffing crisis forcing some change amongst residents
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- People are feeling the effects just one month into the reinstatement of the “no-file” policy for non-violent level C felony and low-level misdemeanor crimes. “It’s just super, super hard to feel like we’re getting justice or even being protected. Especially when we call the...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home wastewater treatment plant loses biological life in basin
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Sweet Home wastewater treatment plant experienced an increase of approximately double its usual flow of 700 gallons per minute. For three to four hours that day, its influent level was at 1,400 GPM. Then, three or four days later, the plant lost nearly all biological life in its aeration basin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by...
kezi.com
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium
EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
kezi.com
Traffic on McKenzie Highway slowed near Vida due to fatal crash
VIDA, Ore. -- McKenzie Highway, also known as Highway 126, has had one lane closed due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. ODOT reports one lane of the highway is closed near milepost 31, which is 5 miles east of Vida, due to a crash. Oregon State Police officials say there has been at least one fatality, but they have not yet provided other details about the crash itself. Officials say this will be an extended closure as they investigate and clean up the wreck. ODOT says to look out for crews in the area.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
kezi.com
Eugene Springfield Fire extinguishes shed fire before it spreads to house
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Fire crews were able to put out a shed fire before it spread to an attached house on Friday, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire officials said they responded to a grass fire at a house on south 37th Street in Springfield just before 2:30 p.m. on August 26. Upon arrival, they found the fire had spread to a nearby shed and was threatening to spread onto the house attached to the shed. Officials say crews quickly mounted an attack on the fire, and were able to have it totally extinguished by about 3 p.m. The fire did not spread onto the house.
nbc16.com
Search for woman who dropped off late husband's flag at American Legion
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
kezi.com
Douglas County man arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, leading deputies on a pursuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - An Oakland man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning, police said. On Friday, at about 6:30 a.m., police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle from the S-mart on Highway 99N in Wilbur while the owner was still inside.
kezi.com
Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison
EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
kezi.com
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
klcc.org
Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination
Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
Comments / 0