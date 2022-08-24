ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

kezi.com

Thousands attend Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street

EUGENE, Ore.—It's a block party at Market Fest in Eugene's 5th Street Market has made its return since 2019. Tracy Montes, events manager for Obie Companies, said they're all about community engagement, and what better way to bring everyone together than throwing a block party. "We really wanted to...
EUGENE, OR
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Eugene

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Eugene from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Sweet Home wastewater treatment plant loses biological life in basin

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Sweet Home wastewater treatment plant experienced an increase of approximately double its usual flow of 700 gallons per minute. For three to four hours that day, its influent level was at 1,400 GPM. Then, three or four days later, the plant lost nearly all biological life in its aeration basin.
SWEET HOME, OR
Lane County, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL

Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
UMPQUA, OR
kezi.com

Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Traffic on McKenzie Highway slowed near Vida due to fatal crash

VIDA, Ore. -- McKenzie Highway, also known as Highway 126, has had one lane closed due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. ODOT reports one lane of the highway is closed near milepost 31, which is 5 miles east of Vida, due to a crash. Oregon State Police officials say there has been at least one fatality, but they have not yet provided other details about the crash itself. Officials say this will be an extended closure as they investigate and clean up the wreck. ODOT says to look out for crews in the area.
VIDA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT

The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Springfield Fire extinguishes shed fire before it spreads to house

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Fire crews were able to put out a shed fire before it spread to an attached house on Friday, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire officials said they responded to a grass fire at a house on south 37th Street in Springfield just before 2:30 p.m. on August 26. Upon arrival, they found the fire had spread to a nearby shed and was threatening to spread onto the house attached to the shed. Officials say crews quickly mounted an attack on the fire, and were able to have it totally extinguished by about 3 p.m. The fire did not spread onto the house.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination

Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
EUGENE, OR

