Milledgeville, GA

wgxa.tv

Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Balloon release in memory of local

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
MACON, GA
maconga.org

Drinking Beer for a Good Cause: Macon Beer Festival

Enjoy great beer for a great cause! The Annual Macon Beer Festival is happening on October 22 from 2 - 7 p.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Poplar Street downtown. A wide variety of breweries will have tents set up to serve their craft beers to thirsty attendees.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary

ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
ELKO, GA
41nbc.com

Community comes together for clothing and food drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
MACON, GA
gcsu.edu

Fall 2022 Nursing Recruitment Fair

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, students are invited to attend the Nursing Recruitment Fair in Peabody Auditorium, next to Kilpatrick Hall. This event is a great opportunity to gather information on career opportunities and make initial contacts with potential employers. Over 20 organizations will be in attendance. You never have...
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
Axios Atlanta

Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
MACON, GA

