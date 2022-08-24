Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
wgxa.tv
Balloon release in memory of local
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
maconga.org
Drinking Beer for a Good Cause: Macon Beer Festival
Enjoy great beer for a great cause! The Annual Macon Beer Festival is happening on October 22 from 2 - 7 p.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Poplar Street downtown. A wide variety of breweries will have tents set up to serve their craft beers to thirsty attendees.
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary
ELKO, Ga. — A sweet couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Saturday in Elko, Georgia. Jeff Walker says they've stayed strong since when they were first married. Now, they reminisce about the success of their marriage. "I kept seeing this girl peep around the telephone pole. I said...
41nbc.com
Community comes together for clothing and food drive
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
'The first of what's to come': Historic Macon's Fading Five program revitalizes community
MACON, Ga. — A new story is being written in history as the Historic Macon Foundation adds the home of Macon's first African American Doctor E.E. Green to their Fading Five list. The foundation announced on Thursday that the Green home on Madison Street is joining other historic buildings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
School of the week: Hunt Elementary school in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The gifted program at Hunt Elementary School aims for students to develop their critical thinking and creativity skills. Those students are able to not only think outside the box, but to work as a team through activities. "These students are not going to meet their...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Lee County Volleyball vs. Valdosta, Warner Robins
Scenes from Lee County volleyball against Valdosta and Warner Robins on Aug. 25, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
gcsu.edu
Fall 2022 Nursing Recruitment Fair
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, students are invited to attend the Nursing Recruitment Fair in Peabody Auditorium, next to Kilpatrick Hall. This event is a great opportunity to gather information on career opportunities and make initial contacts with potential employers. Over 20 organizations will be in attendance. You never have...
JOBS・
WMAZ
Crews are finishing up phase 1 of construction on the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. — The Temptations, Four Tops, and Ron White are just some of the acts set to hit the stage in Macon within a few months. They will be some of the first acts to touch the Macon City Auditorium stage after they complete phase 1 of their facelift.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
WMAZ
WEEK 2: Football Friday Night 2022 highlights
MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night for August 26.
Home of Macon’s first African-American doctor added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five
MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday. The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.
41nbc.com
Peach County High School implements new security measures at athletic events
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Peach County High School is taking precautionary measures to make sure its fans are safe during athletic events. If you’re planning to attend a PCHS sports event, you’ll now have to go through a metal detector. It’s just one of the safety...
Houston County pulls out the win over Perry, Northside tops Peach and more in week 2 of high school football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is just getting started. The second week of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a crazy finish between two of the top offenses in Central Georgia.
Student Risk Screening Scale opt-out deadline concerns Houston County parents
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County mom took to Facebook to share her concern over a section of this year's Houston County School District's student handbook. Within 72 hours, she had a lot of support from other Houston parents. The Houston County School District plans to start using...
wgxa.tv
2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
Comments / 0