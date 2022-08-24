Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
UConn women's basketball lands point guard Inês Bettencourt
STORRS, Conn. -- The UConn Huskies added another point guard to its roster on Friday after losing star Paige Bueckers for the upcoming season to a knee injury earlier this month. Inês Bettencourt, a 5-foot-9 guard from the Azores in Portugal, will join the team as a freshman, the school...
Natchez Democrat
Face Off: Wildcats, Bulldogs open season with new head coaches
NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Bulldogs play host to one of their nearby rivals in the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats Friday night at Tom F. Williams Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. And for perhaps the first time...
Mulita assists in Windermere volleyball's sweep of neighboring Windermere Prep
WINDERMERE, FLORIDA – Isabel Mulita had 25 assists, while she and Caylan Russ burned Windermere Prep for three aces each, Thursday, to help the Windermere Wolverines sweep the Lakers 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 in a volleyball battle of schools separated by 1.3 miles. Windermere coach Daniel Fuentes ...
Big Ten football Misery Index: Michigan puts off the pain at least till Week 3
The best thing about studying abroad in college is the chance to reinvent yourself while you learn about a foreign culture. At least, that was the plan for Nebraska and coach Scott Frost, famously coming off eight one-possession losses in 2021, right? ...
Comments / 0