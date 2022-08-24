ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

UConn women's basketball lands point guard Inês Bettencourt

STORRS, Conn. -- The UConn Huskies added another point guard to its roster on Friday after losing star Paige Bueckers for the upcoming season to a knee injury earlier this month. Inês Bettencourt, a 5-foot-9 guard from the Azores in Portugal, will join the team as a freshman, the school...
Natchez Democrat

Face Off: Wildcats, Bulldogs open season with new head coaches

NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Bulldogs play host to one of their nearby rivals in the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats Friday night at Tom F. Williams Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. And for perhaps the first time...
