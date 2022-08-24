Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
'Pop in the City' bounce house fills Greeley Square Plaza in NYC
There are still a few days left to jump in on the fun at a block-long bouncy house in NYC.
NBC New York
Popular Secret Pop-Up Soiree, ‘Le Dîner en Blanc,' Returns to NYC After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the posh picnic known as Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City next month. Le Dîner en Blanc -- in which diners have to don their best white attire -- will take place at a secret location on Sept. 19.
Black composer's classical music piece to be performed in Harlem for 1st time in 85 years
Rehearsal for Friday's performance of "The Ordering of Moses" at Riverside Church in Harlem was running a little late Thursday night ... 85 years late.
15 Ways To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In NYC This Year
For many in the U.S., Labor Day weekend is basically the summer’s last hurrah, and is celebrated with parties, parades and fairs, and all sorts of exciting events. It’s our last chance to take advantage of all the things we love the most about the summer, and there’s certainly no shortage of events to head to around the city to help you celebrate. This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5, and to help you make the most of it this year, here are the best events to check out in NYC. Say farewell to summer and celebrate Labor...
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
This Eclectic Apartment for Sale in the East Village Embraces Sunshine and Exposed Brick
Address: 625 East 6th Street, Unit 2, East Village, Manhattan. In case you’ve been blissfully unaware, renting in New York is a frenzied nightmare at the moment. People are seeing their rents raised by hundreds of dollars per month and facing down the unappealing prospect of moving in this market — which these days can mean standing in long lines for open houses and competing in a bidding war (!) to pay rent. Bloomberg reports that roughly one in five leases signed in Manhattan this year have been involved in bidding wars. It’s enough to make a renter want to… dream of buying.
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
The Annual West Indian Day Parade Is Returning To NYC Labor Day Weekend
The National West Indian Day Parade is an essential cultural NYC event that began in Harlem back in the 1930s. Around 3 million people celebrate this event in NYC each year, making it one of the biggest festivals in the world. The West Indies includes an extraordinary range of people and places. It’s the name for a region of the Caribbean Sea that includes countries comprising the Greater Antilles, the Lesser Antilles, and the Lucayan Archipelago. This year’s parade is scheduled to march down Eastern Parkway Avenue on Monday, September 5. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in the Bronx, NYC
The Bronx is rich with hallowed arts, sports, and wildlife institutions contributing to the borough’s intriguing history and culture. Many buildings and structures throughout The Bronx have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. These buildings, once bustling transportation hubs, government institutions, and military armories have since become shells of what they once were. While many of these spots seem destined to remain in the shadow of their former glory, others have received a chance at new life from projects to restore, revitalize, and largely re-imagine the areas they occupy. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout The Bronx.
A Cheery New Holiday Market Is Coming To Downtown Brooklyn This November
It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit! Urbanspace, treasured developer of public markets, just announced the arrival of their newest holiday market that will take over Brooklyn Borough Hall this November. Starting November 28th, holiday shoppers will be able to explore 100 vendors at the Borough Hall Holiday Market. For you Broooklynites, this comes as an early present—no longer having to cross the East River for all the festivities! You can expect to find a multitude of “local, Brooklyn-based minority-owned businesses to reflect the diversity of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and its entrepreneurs.” Applications to become a vendor are now open. Urbanspace is known for kicking off the holiday season in the city with their immersive markets, and this new location will be a great opportunity to expand their customer base and reach even more New Yorkers than years prior.
6sqft
From neglected mud patch to outdoor oasis, a Brooklyn backyard gets a garden makeover
After a top-to-toe renovation of their 1870s Clinton Hill two-family townhouse that spanned two years (read all about it here), 6sqft writer Michelle Cohen and her husband, Stanley Peck, decided to relegate sprucing up their brownstone backyard to “phase 2.” They’d already added a rear terrace with steps to the yard and created a small roof deck above their lower extension. The couple certainly planned to address the neglected outdoor space–even though the existing weed-jungle-meets-mud-patch had a certain overgrown charm. Below, hear from Michelle about the results, along with professional advice for creating a verdant outdoor space in the city.
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYC
Aside from being the city that never sleeps, New York City is also a great place to go on vacation. If you're thinking about taking a trip to New York but are worried about not being able to find or do fun things with your family, let me put your mind at ease.
queenoftheclick.com
Help Wanted in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
The Fort Hamilton Army Base has many open positions! These jobs are posted on usajobs.gov: a Child and Youth (CYS) program assistant, CYS supervisory program specialist, lead CYS program assistant, CYS program associate homework lab, supervisory caterer, recreation aid, food and beverage attendant, bartender, custodial worker, a cook, criminal investigator, operations assistant, equal employment specialist, security assistant, interdisciplinary (regulatory workload program manager), operations assistant, and human resources specialist. Also, the Commissary is hiring for a meat-cutting worker and produce department manager.
travelnoire.com
Enjoy A Taste of Jamaica In The Five Boroughs Of New York
There’s nothing like eating Jamaican food in Jamaica. There really isn’t. The experience goes beyond the food. It’s the sun, the sea, and sweet breezes rustling through the palm leaves. But if you can’t get to the island, there are some great Jamaican restaurants in New York you can patronize. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but here are five to check out; one in each borough.
Goats bid farewell after spending summer in Riverside Park chomping away invasive plants
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Riverside Park Conservancy is saying farewell and ‘thank you’ to the goats who kept the park clean and safe all by chomping away. The goats were brought to Riverside Park at the beginning of the summer from upstate New York to eat invasive plant species. “They dominated two acres of the […]
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
NBC New York
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC
NEW YORK -- A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
