Dr. Stefanie Sevcik to serve as Faculty Director of Mentored Undergraduate Research and Creative Endeavors
Dr. Stefanie Sevcik, a lecturer in the English Department, has agreed to serve as the next Faculty Director for the office of Mentored Undergraduate Research and Creative Endeavors (MURACE), following the retirement of Dr. Doreen Sams. Dr. Sevcik has experience working with Undergraduate Research at Georgia College & State University...
Fall 2022 Nursing Recruitment Fair
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, students are invited to attend the Nursing Recruitment Fair in Peabody Auditorium, next to Kilpatrick Hall. This event is a great opportunity to gather information on career opportunities and make initial contacts with potential employers. Over 20 organizations will be in attendance. You never have...
Apply for Scholars Transforming through Research: Council on Undergraduate Research's Advocacy Program
Scholars Transforming Through Research (STR): Council on Undergraduate Research's Advocacy Program. This six-month program begins in October 2022 and ends in April 2023. It begins with a kick-off, in-person, professional development series in Alexandria, Virginia October 23-24, 2022. All other events will take place online. Applications for Georgia College &...
Flannery O'Connor: A Girl Who Knew Her Own Mind
On Thursday, September 1 at 7:00pm Eastern; Mary Carpenter, author of the recently released middle-grade book, "Flannery O'Connor: A Girl Who Knew Her Own Mind" will discuss the process of turning Flannery O'Connor's life into a book for 10-year-olds. Register HERE.
