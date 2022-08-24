Pronghorn announced today its investment in Ten To One, the award-winning Caribbean rum brand founded by CEO, Marc Farrell, and co-owned by GRAMMY-winning artist, Ciara. Pronghorn will make a capital investment in the brand and will provide access to its supercharging services, designed to help Ten To One scale its business, according to a press release. According to Pronghorn, less than 1 percent of spirits brand acquisitions in the U.S. have been Black-owned. To generate wealth and drive acquisitions, Pronghorn will serve as a hybrid incubator and accelerator, making capital investments in Black-owned brands, while also providing capabilities that allow brands to leverage industry-leading knowledge and resources to realize their brand’s ambitions.

