Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Singer Neyo Is Reportedly Twisted Up In a Four-Way ‘Sister Wives’ Situation

Crystal Smith, who is married to R&B singer, Ne-Yo filed for divorce earlier this month after she accused him of participating in various extramarital relationships. Now, according to #OnsiteWithTheTea, Smith may have more leverage in an upcoming divorce battle with Shaffer Chimere Smith AKA Ne-Yo after it was reported he has three mistresses who consider themselves ‘sister wives.’.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black ‘House of the Dragon’ Actor Responds to Racist Critics Bothered By ‘A Rich Black Guy’ In The Cast

The Game of Thrones fanfare is back in full effect as the popular series premiered its prequel House of the Dragon on Sunday night. Producers decided to get with the times and add a little diversity to the show this time around. Steve Toussaint, who plays the role of Lord Corlys stands out as one of the only Black faces in the show’s cast.
ENTERTAINMENT
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Black Enterprise

Steve Harvey Deletes Comment From Troll Who Applauded His Birthday Tribute to ‘The Real Bloodline’

TV personality Steve Harvey was just trying to celebrate the birthday of his twin daughters when one Instagram user took a jab at his blended family dynamic. The famed comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share a birthday tribute to Karli and Brandi Harvey. The twin sisters turned 40 over the weekend and enjoyed what appeared to be a joint birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Report: Will Smith’s Popularity Rating Took A Drastic Hit After Oscars Slap

Will Smith shocked the nation when he stepped on the Oscars stage to lay the smack down on Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, in the wake of the slap attack, research reveals how much the assault changed public perception of the Academy Award-winning actor. According to data provided to Variety by Q Scores – a credible quantifier of star power and appeal – Smith’s popularity drastically declined after the Oscars slap, The Guardian reports.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ Is Reaching Into the Soul of Computers and Causing Them to Crash

Janet Jackson and her catalog of songs have done things to our hearts and minds for years. Apparently, the rhythm in her nation does things to laptops too. Raymond Chen, a Microsoft employee, has been with the company for more than 25 years. In a blog for Microsoft, he pens that playing one particular song causes certain laptops to crash. Here’s a hint — “we are a part of the rhythm nation.”
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Pronghorn Invests in Ten To One Caribbean Rum, Founded by Marc Farrell and Co-Owned by Grammy-Winning Artist Ciara

Pronghorn announced today its investment in Ten To One, the award-winning Caribbean rum brand founded by CEO, Marc Farrell, and co-owned by GRAMMY-winning artist, Ciara. Pronghorn will make a capital investment in the brand and will provide access to its supercharging services, designed to help Ten To One scale its business, according to a press release. According to Pronghorn, less than 1 percent of spirits brand acquisitions in the U.S. have been Black-owned. To generate wealth and drive acquisitions, Pronghorn will serve as a hybrid incubator and accelerator, making capital investments in Black-owned brands, while also providing capabilities that allow brands to leverage industry-leading knowledge and resources to realize their brand’s ambitions.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

