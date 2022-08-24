Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
Tamar Braxton’s New Rumored Boo Is Already Being Put On Blast
Tamar Braxton fueled dating rumors over the weekend after stepping out with a man who appears to be her new boyfriend. The singer/reality star seemingly confirmed her budding romance with alleged lawyer Jeremy “JR” Robinson. Braxton was filmed entering Sovereign Sweets in Atlanta on Saturday night to celebrate JR’s birthday.
Singer Neyo Is Reportedly Twisted Up In a Four-Way ‘Sister Wives’ Situation
Crystal Smith, who is married to R&B singer, Ne-Yo filed for divorce earlier this month after she accused him of participating in various extramarital relationships. Now, according to #OnsiteWithTheTea, Smith may have more leverage in an upcoming divorce battle with Shaffer Chimere Smith AKA Ne-Yo after it was reported he has three mistresses who consider themselves ‘sister wives.’.
Abby De La Rosa Jokes That Nick Cannon Is Creating ‘Gen C’ After Latest Baby Announcement
Nick Cannon is fresh off the heels of announcing his ninth pregnancy and one of his baby mamas, who could be pregnant with his tenth child, decided to make a little joke about it. Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to news of Cannon and...
Black ‘House of the Dragon’ Actor Responds to Racist Critics Bothered By ‘A Rich Black Guy’ In The Cast
The Game of Thrones fanfare is back in full effect as the popular series premiered its prequel House of the Dragon on Sunday night. Producers decided to get with the times and add a little diversity to the show this time around. Steve Toussaint, who plays the role of Lord Corlys stands out as one of the only Black faces in the show’s cast.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Steve Harvey Deletes Comment From Troll Who Applauded His Birthday Tribute to ‘The Real Bloodline’
TV personality Steve Harvey was just trying to celebrate the birthday of his twin daughters when one Instagram user took a jab at his blended family dynamic. The famed comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share a birthday tribute to Karli and Brandi Harvey. The twin sisters turned 40 over the weekend and enjoyed what appeared to be a joint birthday party.
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Tabitha Brown Wants You to Stop Asking Her to Change Her Southern Charm for Your Comfort
Tabitha Brown has become a beloved online influencer, thanks partly to her affable nature, sweet Southern lilt, and relatability. Through her motivational videos, she’s essentially become the online auntie who only wants to see the best in you blossom. But apparently, some who want to do business with Brown...
Snoop Dogg Releases Children’s Cartoon Series ‘Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes’
Snoop Dogg is a master of spitting rhymes, but now he’s entering the realm of nursery rhymes after launching a new animated kids series. The Doggfather, along with Claude Brooks and October London, created an animated series for children titled, Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes. The cartoon is shown exclusively on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
Report: Will Smith’s Popularity Rating Took A Drastic Hit After Oscars Slap
Will Smith shocked the nation when he stepped on the Oscars stage to lay the smack down on Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, in the wake of the slap attack, research reveals how much the assault changed public perception of the Academy Award-winning actor. According to data provided to Variety by Q Scores – a credible quantifier of star power and appeal – Smith’s popularity drastically declined after the Oscars slap, The Guardian reports.
Nicki Minaj Becomes First Solo Woman Rapper to Debut At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 Since 1998
For those who wrote Nicki Minaj off several years ago, as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and other female rappers came on the scene, the Queens-born rapper has done something a female rap artist hasn’t done since 1998. According to Billboard, her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” just debuted...
Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation’ Is Reaching Into the Soul of Computers and Causing Them to Crash
Janet Jackson and her catalog of songs have done things to our hearts and minds for years. Apparently, the rhythm in her nation does things to laptops too. Raymond Chen, a Microsoft employee, has been with the company for more than 25 years. In a blog for Microsoft, he pens that playing one particular song causes certain laptops to crash. Here’s a hint — “we are a part of the rhythm nation.”
Hollywood Medium Helps Bobby Brown Find Closure With Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina
Singer Bobby Brown was brought to tears receiving messages from his late wife, daughter, and father during his sit down with the Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry. E! recently shared a classic clip from Bobby Brown’s 2017 appearance on Hollywood Medium where Henry had no idea who the New Edition singer was before the meeting.
Pronghorn Invests in Ten To One Caribbean Rum, Founded by Marc Farrell and Co-Owned by Grammy-Winning Artist Ciara
Pronghorn announced today its investment in Ten To One, the award-winning Caribbean rum brand founded by CEO, Marc Farrell, and co-owned by GRAMMY-winning artist, Ciara. Pronghorn will make a capital investment in the brand and will provide access to its supercharging services, designed to help Ten To One scale its business, according to a press release. According to Pronghorn, less than 1 percent of spirits brand acquisitions in the U.S. have been Black-owned. To generate wealth and drive acquisitions, Pronghorn will serve as a hybrid incubator and accelerator, making capital investments in Black-owned brands, while also providing capabilities that allow brands to leverage industry-leading knowledge and resources to realize their brand’s ambitions.
White New York Times Critic Removes Social Media After Criticizing Amandla Stenberg In ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’
New York Times freelancer and film critic Lena Wilson was forced to delete her social media platforms after catching heat for her unfavorable review of the A24-produced horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. The review was released on Aug. 4, just four days before an awkward DM exchange between Wilson and actress...
Proud Parents Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Move Autistic Son Into College
The Roker family loaded the trunk with dorm essentials, embarked on a road trip down college lane, and the rest is history. Twenty-year-old Nick is now off to begin his undergraduate journey. Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have officially joined the empty nester club. On Wednesday, the Today co-host posted...
