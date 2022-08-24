Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Imbler’s New Superintendent Reflects on the Community
IMBLER, OR – Another summer break has come and gone. Back to school means new classes, new opportunities and, for some, new administration. Randy Waite has officially begun his year as superintendent of Imbler School district, taking over from interim superintendent Doug Hislop. Waite’s arrival at Imbler is a...
msn.com
Cold case reopened in La Grande, Oregon 44 years later
A 44-year old cold case out of La Grande, Oregon was recently reopened. Oregon state investigators are trying to identify the remains of a young woman found buried in a wooded hillside. This Jane Doe’s remains were found in a shallow grave near Finley Creek in August of 1978. She...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multi-Agency Wilderness Rescue in Response to Horse Accident
LA GRANDE – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) At about 2:45 PM on August 24th, 2022, Union County 911 dispatch received a report via the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) of a 40-year-old male who had fallen off of a horse on the USFS 1942 Trail along the Little Minam River and had possibly fractured his hip. The companion of the injured man had to ride his horse several miles up the trail to get satellite reception, which led to initial confusion on the location of the patient, but it was ultimately determined by SAR that the patient was approximately 4.8 miles from the trailhead.
opb.org
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT Construction Project Update I-84 Meacham to Spring Creek
Meacham – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work on I-84 from MP 241.0 to MP 248.5 next week:. The contractor will be placing rebar and preparing for paving the new concrete lane all week. They will be paving Old Hwy 30 at about MP 237.6 in front of the quarry in Meacham Monday and Tuesday. They will be paving the road crossing over I-84 at the Mt Emily Interchange on Wednesday. Traffic for both of these operations will be controlled by flaggers with up to 20-minute delays when work is occurring. This paving work will not affect freeway traffic. The EB off and on ramps at the Mt Emily Interchange are open. The WB off ramp is also open. The WB on ramp is closed. Traffic needing to go WB from the Mt Emily interchange will need to get on I-84 EB down to the Spring Creek Interchange, and then get on I-84 WB.
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
klcc.org
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals
An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
elkhornmediagroup.com
KHQ Right Now
Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery
Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Man sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Department of Justice) A Baker City, Oregon man with several prior felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison today after he was arrested with multiple firearms and a large quantity of methamphetamine. Jacob Grammon, 26, was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
kptv.com
Oregon man gets 8 years for meth, heroin, gun possession
An Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday after being arrested for possessing "a large quantity of meth, as well as multiple firearms, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
Oregon robbery suspect drew gun when clerk laughed at him, say investigators
The cashier thought the note demanding $1 million in cash was a joke.
Man accused of killing girlfriend is allegedly found dead in Oregon with gunshot wound to his head
HERBER CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 35-year-old murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend from Herber City, Utah, was allegedly found dead in Oregon. According to a news release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Aug. 15, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned vehicle parked near Hurrican Creek Road by a trailhead and found that it belonged to Michael Asman.
