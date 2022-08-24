Meacham – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Work on I-84 from MP 241.0 to MP 248.5 next week:. The contractor will be placing rebar and preparing for paving the new concrete lane all week. They will be paving Old Hwy 30 at about MP 237.6 in front of the quarry in Meacham Monday and Tuesday. They will be paving the road crossing over I-84 at the Mt Emily Interchange on Wednesday. Traffic for both of these operations will be controlled by flaggers with up to 20-minute delays when work is occurring. This paving work will not affect freeway traffic. The EB off and on ramps at the Mt Emily Interchange are open. The WB off ramp is also open. The WB on ramp is closed. Traffic needing to go WB from the Mt Emily interchange will need to get on I-84 EB down to the Spring Creek Interchange, and then get on I-84 WB.

MEACHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO