4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
John Carroll University student and owner of 440 Kicks donates over 100 pairs of shoes to kids in need
CLEVELAND — Over 100 kids received new Nike shoes ahead of the upcoming school year, thanks to one local entrepreneur. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Hayden Speeth, John Carroll University junior and the owner/founder...
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement
KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
4 local sports legends to join Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame
The Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame has announced four new members who will be inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 18.
Metros sending the most people to Cleveland
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Blue Angels pilot with Cleveland ties to fly at Labor Day air show at Burke
As part of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels team, Lt. Cmdr. Cary Rickoff is excited to perform with his team at the Cleveland International Air Show from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport. While he enjoys each city the team performs in every year, Cleveland has...
Democrats Nan Whaley, Tim Ryan make debate plans, but Republicans Mike DeWine, J.D. Vance hesitate
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are seeking to hold debates this campaign season, but their Republican rivals haven’t yet said whether they’ll agree to participate. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to agree to debate...
Ohio reports 23,436 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 25 reported 124,151 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 604 from a week prior. A total of 14,055 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
How can it be that weapons like the M16 that I carried in Vietnam are so easy to buy? Dave Lange
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- I wonder what horror might have occurred on June 8, 2022, if Nicholas Roske had been lugging an M79 grenade launcher with him instead of carrying his Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol, a knife and some burglary tools. I wonder how much blood might have been spilled on...
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland. Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making. “We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying...
Medina Swears in Five New Firefighters
Medina, Ohio: Five new firefighters officially joined the ranks of the Medina Fire Department during a swearing-in on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. During a ceremony in front of family, friends, and fellow firefighters Medina Fire Department grew in strength as four men and one woman joined the regular part-time rotation.
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details
It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
New robot employee turning heads at Solon entertainment complex
SOLON, Ohio — On a Friday night out with the family at RollHouse in Solon, bowling can work up an appetite. This weekend, they are celebrating 30 years in business with throwback food prices. It's a good thing they brought on extra help. "We do have a new employee,"...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family
Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who resigned in April as a condition of a plea agreement related to campaign finance crimes, will open a pizza shop with his family in the small suburban village where he was first elected mayor in 2011. Elkins and his wife Laura have acquired a building formerly occupied by another pizza shop, Mike's, on E. 42nd Street in Newburgh Heights. They plan to spruce up the joint and and open in the fall as "Three Girls Pizza," named in honor of their three daughters, Imani, Emma and Isabel.
Slow fishing around Cleveland prompts angling preparation: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are certain times of the year when preparation is a better game plan than going fishing. The next week or two may be one of those times. The Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch aren’t cooperating right now. Even the bluegills, rock bass, crappies and channel catfish can be difficult to catch.
