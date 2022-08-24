ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

cleveland19.com

Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio. That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo. “We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo. According to the Ohio...
WKYC

Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement

KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Cleveland

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 23,436 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 25 reported 124,151 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 604 from a week prior. A total of 14,055 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positivity was in the air at North Marginal Road in Cleveland. Will Friedman, the president of Port Cleveland, told 19 News about the progress the port operations and Cleveland Harbor are making. “We are growing in the harbor more cargo is coming in, we are diversifying...
medinacountylife.com

Medina Swears in Five New Firefighters

Medina, Ohio: Five new firefighters officially joined the ranks of the Medina Fire Department during a swearing-in on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. During a ceremony in front of family, friends, and fellow firefighters Medina Fire Department grew in strength as four men and one woman joined the regular part-time rotation.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details

It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who resigned in April as a condition of a plea agreement related to  campaign finance crimes, will open a pizza shop with his family in the small suburban village where he was first elected mayor in 2011. Elkins and his wife Laura have acquired a building formerly occupied by another pizza shop, Mike's, on E. 42nd Street in Newburgh Heights. They plan to spruce up the joint and and open in the fall as "Three Girls Pizza," named in honor of their three daughters, Imani, Emma and Isabel.
