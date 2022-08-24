Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who resigned in April as a condition of a plea agreement related to campaign finance crimes, will open a pizza shop with his family in the small suburban village where he was first elected mayor in 2011. Elkins and his wife Laura have acquired a building formerly occupied by another pizza shop, Mike's, on E. 42nd Street in Newburgh Heights. They plan to spruce up the joint and and open in the fall as "Three Girls Pizza," named in honor of their three daughters, Imani, Emma and Isabel.

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO