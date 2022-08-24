Read full article on original website
businessnhmagazine.com
Plymouth State Student Named Student of the Year
Stay Work Play has named Plymouth State University (PSU) student Joshua Chandler the 2022 College Student of the Year as part of the 13th Annual Rising Stars Awards. Chandler will receive the award at a ceremony on Sept. 9 on the Bank of America Stage at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord.
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
businessnhmagazine.com
Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH
SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
msn.com
The Best Things to do in Lincoln, New Hampshire (Summer and Fall Edition)
Where in New England can you find hard-core hiking opportunities, a world-famous scenic byway, spectacular waterfalls and swimming holes, and a relaxing resort that will turn your New Hampshire road trip into a true vacation?. Sunset from Kancamagus Pass, on the Kancamagus Highway in White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire.
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
nerej.com
RK Centers acquires open-air retail property for $13.825 million
Manchester, NH RK Centers has completed the acquisition of the open-air retail property at 777 South Willow St. The building consists of 74,935 s/f on 11.85 acres and is home to two blue-ribbon tenants, Burlington Stores and Michaels. The purchase price was $13.825 million. The announcement was made by Kenneth...
New Hampshire Publisher Arrested After Failing to Mark Political Ads In Print
New Hampshire Publisher Arrested After Failing to Mark Political Ads In Print Arjun Singh on...
WMUR.com
Monica Hernandez, her family welcome new baby
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Anchor Monica Hernandez and her husband welcomed Adeline Elyse on Sunday, Aug. 21, just after midnight. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Mom and baby are doing great! Monica said her family appreciates...
Andover Townsman
Water restrictions unaffected by drought conditions
Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley have experienced record high temperatures over the last month. The extreme heat wave mixed with little precipitation has left the area with severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While the temperature has eased, the U.S. Monthly Drought Outlook has predicted...
WMUR.com
'Sky Show' returns to Manchester this weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What was once a Queen City tradition is coming back in a big way this weekend. For the first time in nearly 10 years, “Sky Show" is happening Saturday at Arms Park in Manchester. Thousands are expected for this free, family event, which features bands...
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
laconiadailysun.com
Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets
LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?
We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Grafton, Sullivan counties
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong storms are likely to pass through New Hampshire on Friday. Areas far north could see some showers or hear rumbles of thunder in the morning, but the stronger storms are expected to roll in around noon. Those storms will be scattered throughout the afternoon. >>...
WMUR.com
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
WMUR.com
Second, third adults die days after crash in Madison, police say
MADISON, N.H. — Two people severely injured in a crash Sunday in Madison have died, New Hampshire State Police said Friday. Investigators said three adults and five children were in the single-vehicle crash on Route 16. All three adults were ejected from the SUV, police said. Officials said Kevin...
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
WMUR.com
Animal shelters, day cares in New Hampshire take extra precautions with unknown respiratory virus spreading in dogs
BEDFORD, N.H. — An unknown canine respiratory virus is spreading across New England and it's hitting shelters and doggy day cares the hardest. “This virus is not a good one. It's knocking dogs on their tuckuses," said Gail Fisher, owner of All Dogs Gym and Inn. The All Dogs...
WMUR.com
Car catches on fire after crash on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The southbound right lane of the Everett Turnpike is closed Saturday night due to an accident, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said there was a car crash that resulted in a fire. The lane is closed at mile 14 in Merrimack. Police...
