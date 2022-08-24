Read full article on original website
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
A List of the Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants in Illinois
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Illinois buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois Car Detailer Uses Gross Bloody Photos To Show “No Questions” Policy
A Chicago area detailer has gone viral after sharing details of their new detailing service - "We don’t ask questions, we get the job DONE" along with photos of what looks like a crime scene. Using the blood drop emojis in their post, the shop showed off their new...
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Illinois Restaurant Called America’s Absolute Best Place for Pizza
Like most kids, I ate the stuff growing up. My Nana worked as a waitress at a pizza place (Gino's) in Chicago and I would see how it got made. Just out of high school, I got a job at a pizza joint (Al & Leda's), and as an adult, I reviewed just about every pizza I could get my grubby mitts on.
This is the Top Cheeseburger in Illinois, According to Yelp
Juicy, crispy, cheesy, and a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat -- Jimmy Buffet may have been onto something when he wrote "Cheeseburger in Paradise." And although the best, most tasty cheeseburger in Illinois may be subjective, a new nationwide cheeseburger ranking from Yelp says otherwise. According...
ourquadcities.com
Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 breeds in Illinois
(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois. Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.
How Much Student Loan Debt Does The Quad Cities Have?
On Wednesday, a lot of people were really excited and really angry and the President of the United States announced his administration would be canceling $15 billion in student loan debt. No matter what emotion you expressed, student debt from people going to college is real and a lot. How much student loan debt does the Quad Cities have? A number is hard to say, but we know that those on one side of the Mississippi River have more than the other.
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois
It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
nypressnews.com
No one has come forward with the winning ticket for the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
ILLINOIS — It’s been nearly a month since that billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold, but the winner still hasn’t claimed all that money. Americans watched for almost a month as the Mega Millions jackpot grew into a whopping $1.34 billion. After 29 consecutive drawings...
This Is Illinois' Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
starvedrock.media
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Have You Filed? Illinois’ Google Lawsuit Deadline Is Coming Up
There's been quite a bit of lawsuit activity involving big tech companies and their dealings in Illinois over the last couple of years, mainly having to do with these companies ignoring the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Illinois was one of the first states to address how different businesses...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
