Illinois State

Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 breeds in Illinois

(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois. Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.
How Much Student Loan Debt Does The Quad Cities Have?

On Wednesday, a lot of people were really excited and really angry and the President of the United States announced his administration would be canceling $15 billion in student loan debt. No matter what emotion you expressed, student debt from people going to college is real and a lot. How much student loan debt does the Quad Cities have? A number is hard to say, but we know that those on one side of the Mississippi River have more than the other.
Rockford’s Apparently One Of The Best Places To Stay Entertained In Illinois

It's definitely hard to wrap my brain around how Rockford has been making so many different lists that shed a POSITIVE light on the city. I realized after doing a lot of research about Illinois, it surprisingly has a lot of history behind it. There seems to be so much to explore, too, like hiking trails, state parks, and even hidden waterfalls!
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state

(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements

(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

